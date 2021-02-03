Citadel football flips commitments from Army and Navy on signing day

The Citadel kicked off national signing day by adding a player who had been committed to Army West Point, and also has a pledge from a former Navy commitment.

Javonte Graves-Billips, a running back from Mobile, Ala., signed with the Bulldogs on Wednesday morning after having previously been committed to Army and then to Alabama-Birmingham.

Graves-Billips, 5-10 and 185 pounds, rushed for 1,475 yards and 16 touchdowns as a senior at St. Paul's Episcopal. He also caught 41 passes for 531 yards and three touchdowns as his team won a state title in Alabama.

He had originally accepted an appointment to Army before committing to UAB in mid-January. On the night before signing day, he announced his commitment to The Citadel.

The Bulldogs also got a late commitment from quarterback/defensive back Varney Farhnbullah, who had committed to Navy last summer.

Farhnbullah, 6-1 and 191 pounds, also had offers from Akron, Miami (Ohio), North Carolina A&T, North Carolina Central, Rhode Island and Western Carolina.

In 2019, he completed 161 of 280 pass attempts for 2,670 yards, 27 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. He also had 83 rushing attempts for 458 yards and five touchdowns for Cox Mill High School in Concord, N.C.

Farhnbullah told The Post and Courier that he plans to sign with The Citadel on signing day.

The Citadel also announced the signing of Cole England, a 6-4, 240-pound lineman from Laurens High School; Andrew Oliver, a 6-1, 210-pound quarterback/defensive back from Lake Oswego, Oregon; and Je'Mazin Roberts, a 6-2, 240-pound defensive end/linebacker from Milledgeville, Ga.

Colton Mason, an all-state fullback from Gilbert High School, announced that he has signed with The Citadel. Mason, 6-0 and 208 pounds, ran for 1,731 yards last season as Gilbert went 8-1 and made the Class AAA Lower State title game. In a game against Brookland-Cayce, he ran for 314 yards and four scores.

Will Ramey, a senior wide receiver at Philip Simmons High School, also signed with The Citadel on Wednesday morning. The 6-1, 175-pounder is a two-time all-region player for the Iron Horses. Adrian Traylor, a 6-2, 185-pound receiver/defensive back from LaGrange, Ga., announced that he has signed with The Citadel.

Check back for updates.