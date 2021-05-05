Citadel coach Tony Skole tests positive for COVID-19, will miss game vs. Mississippi State

The Citadel baseball coach Tony Skole has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Wednesday night's game against former teammate Chris Lemonis and his No. 4-ranked Mississippi State team.

In a statement, Skole said he had been fully vaccinated and felt fine.

"Yesterday, it was brought to my attention that I tested positive for COVID-19," Skole said. "Even though I have been fully vaccinated for over a month and feel fine, the test came back positive.

"Due to the safety of our players, staff and everyone else involved, I will not participate in our game this evening against Mississippi State. It should be a great night at the Joe and I'm extremely upset I am going to miss seeing my close friend and former teammate, Chris Lemonis. I know our Bulldog faithful will have a warm welcome for Lemo."

In Skole's absence, assistant coaches Blake Cooper and Zach Lucas will run the club.

Statement from Head Coach Tony Skole.

