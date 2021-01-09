Citadel celebrates 8-0 start, SoCon win over Chattanooga

When the fourth straight 3-pointer splashed through the net, The Citadel reserves could contain themselves no longer.

Leaping from their socially distanced seats on the bench, the Bulldogs waved towels and shouted in glee after Hayden Brown's sixth trey of the game gave The Citadel a nine-point lead on Chattanooga early in the second half.

The officials called a foul, apparently for excessive celebration.

"Just bizarre," said Citadel basketball coach Duggar Baucom. "Never seen it in that type of situation."

The Bulldogs were able to celebrate to their hearts' content just a few minutes later, after they finished off a 92-87 victory in their long-delayed Southern Conference opener at McAlister Field House.

Brown, who missed his first six shots, made 10 of the next 11 for a career-high 37 points to go with 13 rebounds. Kaiden Rice added 21 points and Fletcher Abee 16 for the 8-0 Bulldogs, who are off to their best start in 100 years and are the only unbeaten team in the SoCon.

It was a bit of validation for the Bulldogs, who beat four non-Division I teams in their first seven games, and had their SoCon opener wiped out three times due to COVID-19 issues.

"The competition stepped up today," Baucom said. "But I think the guys proved today they can play with a lot of people. Chattanooga is a very, very talented team."

The Mocs (10-3, 1-3), who won their first nine games this season, are the very model of a modern mid-major, with nine transfers on their roster and one player, all-SoCon guard David Jean-Baptiste, who entered the transfer portal and then decided to come back to Chattanooga.

But the Bulldogs shot 50 percent from the floor, 51.6 percent from 3-point range and 83.3 percent from the foul line to set up an important early game next Wednesday against visiting Furman (8-3, 2-0), the preseason favorite in the SoCon.

"We're in the race right now, that's for sure," Baucom said. "I've watched enough Furman to know how good they are, so we'll certainly have our hands full."

The Bulldogs had their first three league games postponed due to COVID-19 issues, and had not played since a 94-82 win over Presbyterian on Dec. 22. So they started a little rusty against Chattanooga, missing seven of their first eight shots and falling behind by 8-2 and then 24-16.

But then Abee and Brown combined to hit six treys, four by Brown, in the final 6:50 of the half as the Bulldogs went into the locker room trailing by 37-36.

Then it was Rice who sank two 3-pointers to spark an 11-2 run to start the second half as The Citadel led by as many as 12. Chattanooga, led by 6-9 Stefan Kenic with 19 points, edged ahead by 85-84 with 3:47 left.

But three Mocs fouled out in the final 4:04, and the Bulldogs iced it on four free throws by Brown and two free throws and a bucket from point guard Tyler Moffe, who had six points, seven assists, three rebounds and two steals.

Stephen Clark, a 6-9 sophomore, came off the bench for eight points, four rebounds and five blocks in his 26 minutes, and The Citadel had 21 assists on 28 buckets.

"Amazingly proud of our kids," Baucom said. "Hayden Brown was phenomenal, but everybody who took the floor contributed. First time in a long time we won a SoCon game, and it's been a long 19 days since we last played."