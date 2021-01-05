Citadel basketball's SoCon opener wiped out for third time by COVID-19

The Citadel's third attempt at playing its Southern Conference basketball opener has been wiped out by COVID-19 issues, this time at Mercer.

The 7-0 Bulldogs were slated to play at Mercer (7-3, 0-2) on Wednesday night, but the SoCon announced Tuesday that the game has been postponed due to COVID related issues at Mercer.

The Citadel's first two SoCon games, at home against UNC Greensboro last Wednesday and at Western Carolina on Saturday, also were postponed due to pandemic issues. The UNCG game was postponed due to problems at The Citadel, and the Western Carolina game due to issues at WCU.

The Bulldogs are the only SoCon team that has yet to play a league game, and the only undefeated team remaining in the conference.

"It's just part of this unique year," said Citadel forward Hayden Brown. "As weird and annoying as it might be, it's just a chance to for us to get better. We've just to got to be on our toes and prepare for whatever game is coming next. And if it gets canceled, so be it. We can't pout or get too frustrated, because that's just sort of the story of this year."

Three of the SoCon's five games scheduled for Wednesday have been postponed, including VMI at East Tennessee State and Furman at Western Carolina. UNC Greensboro at Wofford and Samford at Chattanooga are still on the slate.

The Citadel's next scheduled game is against Chattanooga (9-2, 0-2) at 1 p.m. Saturday at McAlister Field House.