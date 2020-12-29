You are the owner of this article.
Citadel basketball's SoCon opener postponed due to Bulldogs' COVID-19 issues

The Citadel's Hayden Brown and the Bulldogs will have to wait to put their 7-0 record on the line in Southern Conference play. 

The Citadel's basketball team will have to wait to put its 7-0 record on the line in Southern Conference play.

The Bulldogs' SoCon opener against UNC Greensboro, slated for Wednesday night at at McAlister Field House, has been postponed due to "positive COVID-19 tests and quarantine requirements within The Citadel's program," the school announced Tuesday.

The next game on the Bulldogs' schedule is Saturday at Western Carolina.

The Citadel defeated Presbyterian by 94-82 on Dec. 22 to improve to 7-0, its best start in 100 years, since the 1919-20 team went 11-0.

The Bulldogs had COVID-19 issues during the preseason, when they had to pause workouts for two weeks. Most of the players have been living together on campus since the fall semester ended.

UNCG (5-3) will now open its SoCon schedule on Saturday against visiting ETSU.

Reach Jeff Hartsell at 843-937-5596. Follow on Twitter @Jeff_fromthePC

