You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Citadel basketball's Saturday game postponed due to COVID-19 at Samford

The Citadel VMI (copy)

The Citadel's Hayden Brown dunks at VMI last week. Provided

 Chuck Steenburgh/Provided

The Citadel basketball team had another Southern Conference game postponed due to COVID-19.

The Bulldogs' Saturday game at Samford, in Birmingham, Ala., was called off due to positive COVID-19 tests and quarantine requirements within the Samford program, the SoCon announced Friday night. The Citadel team had departed for Samford late Friday morning.

The Citadel's first three SoCon games were also postponed, with one made up last Monday at UNC Greensboro.

The Bulldogs (8-4, 1-4) are next in action on Wednesday when they host Wofford (8-4, 5-1) at McAlister Field House. No fans will be allowed at that game.

Three other SoCon games were postponed due to the Samford quarantine. The other games postponed are Samford at Mercer on Wednesday, Samford at Western Carolina on Jan. 30 and Samford at ETSU on Feb. 1.

Reach Jeff Hartsell at 843-937-5596. Follow on Twitter @Jeff_fromthePC

Tags

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News