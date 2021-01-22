Citadel basketball's Saturday game postponed due to COVID-19 at Samford

The Citadel basketball team had another Southern Conference game postponed due to COVID-19.

The Bulldogs' Saturday game at Samford, in Birmingham, Ala., was called off due to positive COVID-19 tests and quarantine requirements within the Samford program, the SoCon announced Friday night. The Citadel team had departed for Samford late Friday morning.

The Citadel's first three SoCon games were also postponed, with one made up last Monday at UNC Greensboro.

The Bulldogs (8-4, 1-4) are next in action on Wednesday when they host Wofford (8-4, 5-1) at McAlister Field House. No fans will be allowed at that game.

Three other SoCon games were postponed due to the Samford quarantine. The other games postponed are Samford at Mercer on Wednesday, Samford at Western Carolina on Jan. 30 and Samford at ETSU on Feb. 1.