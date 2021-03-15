The Citadel basketball got some good news Monday when All-Southern Conference forward Hayden Brown announced he will return to play for the Bulldogs next season.

Brown, a 6-5 redshirt junior, already has earned his Citadel degree and could have entered the transfer portal, sought professional opportunities or simply moved on with his life.

Instead, he said he wants to play again for the Bulldogs after averaging 18.8 points and 10.5 rebounds for a 13-12 Citadel team this season.

"... "Speaking of memories, I'm not done making them here at The Citadel," Brown posted on Twitter. "I am announcing my return for my redshirt senior year. I am looking forward to another year with my coaches and teammates here as we work our way closer to a Southern Conference championship."

Brown's teammate, All-SoCon guard Kaiden Rice, announced last week that he would enter the transfer portal. He averaged 17.6 points and shot 34.8 percent from 3-point range.

Starting point guard Tyler Moffe and reserve forward Derek Webster are also seniors eligible to return. Coach Duggar Baucom said previously that Webster is likely off to medical school.

Also Monday, College of Charleston standout Brevin Galloway entered his name into the transfer portal, joining Cougars teammates Zep Jasper, DeAngelo Epps and Dontavius King. Galloway was the Cougars' leading scorer before a season-ending knee injury four games into the season.