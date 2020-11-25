Citadel basketball fights off COVID rust to win season opener

There were a couple of moments of suspense for Citadel basketball coach Duggar Baucom on Wednesday.

One was in the morning, when the Bulldogs' tests for COVID-19 came back.

"I was thrilled to death at about 10:15, when all the tests came back negative," Baucom said. "I knew then we'd get a chance to play."

The other came about halfway through the second half of the Bulldogs' season opener, when Division III Piedmont College cut a 16-point deficit to just two. Citadel veterans Kaiden Rice and Hayden Brown responded with three 3-pointers, two from Rice, and the Bulldogs closed out an 89-64 victory at McAlister Field House on a 31-8 run.

Rice hit 9 of 18 from 3-point range for 27 points, and Brown posted a double-double with 22 points and 16 rebounds as the Bulldogs snapped a 19-game losing skid with their first victory in almost a year, since Dec. 19, 2019.

"It wasn't the prettiest thing at times," said Baucom, who began his sixth season at The Citadel. "We looked like a team that had only 19 practices."

The Bulldogs missed two weeks of practice time due to positive COVID-19 tests and the resulting contact tracing. With new point guard Tyler Moffe, a graduate transfer from Division II Mansfield, making his Citadel debut, the Bulldogs looked uncertain at times, committing 21 turnovers with four players having at least three each.

"I'm not pleased with our execution by any means," Baucom said. "I mean, 21 turnovers is atrocious and we were bobbling the ball all over the place, and we shared those turnovers among everybody. But now our first-game jitters are out of the way, and we have some stuff to work on."

Shooting 46 percent from 3-point range will make up for a lot of problems, and the 6-foot-6 Rice led the way by sinking four straight in the first half to get his senior season off to a good start. After a slow shooting start, Moffe ended up with 11 points, five rebounds and five assists in his Citadel debut, making 3 of 5 from 3-point range.

Sophomore guard Fletcher Abee, a Southern Conference all-freshman pick a year ago, made 2 of 6 from distance before turning his ankle, and reserve Jerry Higgins III made two big treys after Piedmont (2-2) mounted a comeback.

The 6-5 Brown, who missed 24 of 30 games last season with a hamstring injury, was back to his bouncy self, hitting 8 of 16 shots and adding three assists, a block and four steals to his double-double.

Ryan Jolly and Jake Smith led Piedmont with 14 points each.

The Citadel is permitting spectators at home games this season, and a total of 450 turned out Wednesday. Both teams' benches were socially distanced with separated seats for the players, and coaches, staffers and fans wore masks during the game.

The Citadel's home opener is set for Dec. 3 against North Carolina A&T.