Citadel basketball betting on good health to surpass low SoCon expectations

The Citadel basketball coach Duggar Baucom can rattle off the injury list as quickly as one through five.

"We had one career-ending injury, three season-ending injuries, four surgeries and one player on a five-month complete rest without a surgery," said Baucom, recalling last year's nightmarish 6-24 season, which included an 0-18 slog through the Southern Conference.

"It was crazy, and I hope we don't have to go through anything like that this year," the sixth-year coach said Thursday on SoCon media day.

The Bulldogs are picked to finish 10th again in the SoCon preseason polls released this week, and had no players selected for the league's preseason teams. But the mere fact that The Citadel has had 14 players healthy and available for preseason practice makes Baucom confident that the Bulldogs can confound those low expectations.

"I thought we were in a bunch of games last year, but we kind of ran out of gas in a lot of them due to lack of depth," Baucom said. "I think we have a lot of pieces and the guys are eager to make up for last year. They have bonded very well and feel like we have something to prove."

Shooting guards Fletcher Abee and Kaiden Rice are the only two returning Bulldogs who played in all 30 games last season, and Abee averaged 12.2 points while making the SoCon all-freshman team. A full season from 6-5 junior Hayden Brown is a must-have; Brown played in just six games last year and received a medical redshirt. Guard Jackson Gammons also missed almost all of the season and is back in good health.

Graduate transfer Tyler Moffe looks set to start at point guard, and Baucom said 6-9 Brady Spence is about 85 percent back from offseason knee surgery.

Complicating health matters is the coronavirus pandemic, and Baucom said a couple of his players contracted COVID-19 over the summer.

My biggest fear is losing the whole team for games through contact tracing," he said. "That's something that people have experienced now in the preseason. I can see teams showing up for games and having a player test positive the day before the game and the game being canceled. This year is going to be a year like no other year."

UNC Greensboro was picked to finish first by league coaches, and is led by preseason player of the year Isaiah Miller. Furman topped the SoCon media poll, with defending champion East Tennessee State picked third in both polls after losing coach Steve Forbes to Wake Forest. New Bucs coach Jason Slay has four Division I transfers eligible to play this season.

The Citadel will play its first five games at home at McAlister Field House, starting Nov 25 against Piedmont.

• The SoCon has reached a new six-year agreement with ESPN and ESPN+ through the 2025-26 academic year that features more conference games across ESPN networks, as well as an increased presence on ESPN digital platforms.

All other live digital events produced by the SoCon, including football and men’s basketball, will stream on either ESPN+ or ESPN3. In all, an estimated 4,200 SoCon events will be available on ESPN digital platforms throughout the six-year agreement.

Preseason Southern Conference Coaches Poll

Team (1st-place votes) Total

1. UNCG (4) 76

2. Furman (5) 74

3. ETSU (1) 63

4. Mercer 56

5. Wofford 47

6. Western Carolina 44

7. Chattanooga 38

8. Samford 23

9. VMI 15

10. The Citadel 14

Preseason Player of the Year

Isaiah Miller, Sr., G, UNCG

Preseason All-Southern Conference Team

Ledarrius Brewer, R-Jr., G, ETSU; Ty Brewer, Jr., F, ETSU; Mike Bothwell, Jr., G, Furman; Noah Gurley, Jr., F, Furman; Clay Mounce, Sr., F, Furman; Ross Cummings, R-Sr., G, Mercer; Jeff Gary, R-Jr., G, Mercer; Isaiah Miller, Sr., G, UNCG; David Jean-Baptiste, R-Sr., G, Chattanooga; Mason Faulkner, Sr., G, Western Carolina; Storm Murphy, Sr., G, Wofford.

Preseason Southern Conference Media Poll

Team (1st-place votes) Total

1. Furman (16) 278

2. UNCG (9) 274

3. ETSU (4) 211

4. Mercer (1) 190

5. Wofford 184

6. Western Carolina 175

7. Chattanooga 150

8. Samford 79

9. VMI 61

10. The Citadel 48