Tyler Corbitt (copy)

The Citadel second baseman Tyler Corbitt has entered the transfer portal.  Provided/Citadel Athletics 

The Citadel's all-Southern Conference second baseman, Tyler Corbitt, has entered the NCAA's transfer portal.

Corbitt's father, Corky, confirmed April 7 that Corbitt will seek a transfer and cannot play any further this season for the Bulldogs. 

Corbitt, a third-year sophomore from Columbia's Airport High School, is batting a team-best .376 with five home runs and 16 RBI for the 8-16 Bulldogs, who have lost nine games in a row.

"Ty is a great kid who I have really enjoyed coaching," said Citadel coach Tony Skole. "He has excelled in all areas during his career at The Citadel. Most importantly, I am extremely grateful for my relationship with Ty. I am excited for his future and will always be there for him."

He hit .350 in a pandemic-shortened 16-game season in 2020, and hit .333 and started all 54 games as a freshman.

Corbitt is set to graduate in May with a 4.0 grade-point average, according to his father, and will have two seasons of eligibility left.

Reach Jeff Hartsell at 843-937-5596. Follow on Twitter @Jeff_fromthePC