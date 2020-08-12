Big South Conference postpones football to the spring

The Big South Conference has postponed football and other fall sports to the spring of 2021, becoming the 10th FCS league to opt out of a fall football season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Big South football members, including Charleston Southern, will be allowed to play up to four non-conference games, the league said.

“We are all broken-hearted that we will not be able to provide competitive opportunities for Big South student-athletes this fall,” said commissioner Kyle Kallander. “However, the path forward must protect the health and safety of our student-athletes, and some of the current trends and unknowns with COVID-19 have made that a huge challenge. Our intention is to shift these fall seasons to the spring as we would like nothing more than to crown Big South champions in all 19 of our sports this year.”

Other fall sports in the Big South include cross country, soccer and volleyball. Fall competitions in other sports are suspended as well.

Big South member institutions may continue with permissible athletics activities, as defined by NCAA regulations and with the exception of fall sport competition, at their own discretion and in accordance with applicable local and state regulations and procedures, the league said.

The Big South's decision leaves only three of 13 FCS leagues still hoping to play this fall — the Southern Conference, Ohio Valley Conference and Southland Conference.

SoCon athletic directors, including those from The Citadel, Wofford and Furman, are slated to meet today, with a presidents meeting set for Thursday.

Earlier this week, ETSU president Dr. Brian Noland said he did not see a way forward for fall sports.