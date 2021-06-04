At The Citadel and Charleston Southern, football recruits are finally back on campus

For the past 14 months, football recruiting at The Citadel has meant virtual campus tours, home visits by Zoom meeting and phone calls.

"A lot of phone calls," said Bulldogs coach Brent Thompson.

When the NCAA shut down Division I sports last spring due to the coronavirus pandemic, it also closed down in-person recruiting. That meant prospects could not meet with coaches on campus, could not make official visits to football games and could not have in-home visits.

"You miss a lot of what is exceptional about The Citadel that way," Thompson said. "You can get a different feel when you come inside of those gates, and we hear that over and over from prospects. That's where it became very, very challenging."

That changed this week when the NCAA lifted the recruiting ban starting June 1. High school and transfer players are now allowed to visit campuses, and coaches are able to hit the road to see prospects in person.

That's welcome news for Thompson and Charleston Southern coach Autry Denson, and it will make for a busy June for their coaching staffs.

"One of the great things about college football is the young people and great families you get to meet," said Denson. "You can get to know them academically from a transcript and athletically from the field. But you get to know their character from meeting on campus and in their home. So we absolutely missed that, because that's the most important piece of recruiting."

For The Citadel's Thompson, the return of in-person recruiting means fanning his coaches out to "mega-camps" across the Southeast, hosting about 20 official visits during June and preparing for veteran players and freshmen to report later in the month.

"We are visiting as many camps as we can," said Thompson, who will send coaches to camps at Mercer, Kennesaw State, Clemson, Liberty and to other camps in Georgia, North Carolina and Florida. "The tricky part is still having some coaches on campus to give tours, do some workouts and meet with the players who are visiting. So it will be a busy month."

Denson said CSU coaches will be doing much the same.

"We have had a few guys on campus for some official visits," Denson said. "We're really trying to see as many people as we can, trying to build off those relationships that we built virtually. Now we can take them to the next level and get people to campus.

"We'll have some coaches go out to camps, and then we'll have our own camps on campus as well."

As Thompson mentioned, the NCAA is allowing players to work out for coaches when they visit campus, a practice that was previously prohibited. Workouts are limited to an hour.

"That's completely different," Thompson said. "These are strictly one-on-one workouts. It's nice to see them run around a bit, see them move in football-related drills. And you can see how a player interacts with a coach. We're just getting into it, but I really liked the way it went (this week) and I'm looking forward to getting to know these guys and getting to see them work out."

Thompson said The Citadel will be able to hold its own camps in July.

The Bulldogs' upperclassmen will report back to campus in mid-June, with about 40 freshmen reporting later in the month. Many of the freshmen will be on campus for the first time.

"Most of them haven't met any of our players," Thompson said. "So we taken our team captains and given them the responsibility of calling every single new freshman who is coming in, and all the walk-on guys. They will introduce themselves, answer any questions and kind of get to know them."

With players granted an extra season due to COVID-19, and many players who did not play in the spring returning in the fall, Thompson said The Citadel does not have many, if any, scholarships to offer for 2021-22.

"We don't have any scholarships available right now, so we won't be in the transfer market as of right now," he said, "unless something happens and somebody decides not to come back."

Thompson said All-America linebacker Willie Eubanks III and all-Southern Conference receiver Raleigh Webb will participate in summer workouts and that "we are expecting them back in the fall." All-SoCon safety Chris Beverly also is due to return in the fall, along with receiver Ryan McCarthy (who played baseball in the spring) and fullback Logan Billings, who missed last fall and spring.

That's good news for Thompson, who often used only 30-something players in games during last spring's 2-6 campaign.

"Our roster is full," Thompson said, "which is a nice thing to have and will be a welcome relief for me."