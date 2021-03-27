A difficult season for The Citadel football reached a nadir of sorts on Saturday.
The Bulldogs gave up touchdown passes of 70 and 25 yards and lost a fumble in a span of 11 seconds on the game clock, helping Samford to a 24-point halftime lead and a 55-7 victory before 3,081 spectators at Johnson Hagood Stadium on March 27.
Samford got three touchdown passes from quarterback Liam Welch to improve to 3-3 in the SoCon. Welch hit 19 of 35 passes for 306 yards and ran 13 times for 139 yards and a TD without getting sacked, and DeMarcus Ware ran for two scores.
It was The Citadel's biggest loss at home since a 51-0 rout by Appalachian State in 1999. Playing without four suspended starters, the Bulldogs turned the ball over seven times, six of them on fumbles, only one of those fumbles forced.
"These are things we are going to get through," said coach Brent Thompson, whose team is 0-9 in 2020-21. "It's not going to be the end of Citadel football, it's not going to be the end of this football program.
"We'll live through these dark days. And at the end of it, I think we'll go and get better."
Days don't come much darker this one, despite the bright sunshine and 81-degree temperature.
The Citadel lost four fumbles in the first half — three in Samford territory, none of them forced by a defender — while dropping its program-record 11th game in a row, and falling to 0-5 in the Southern Conference spring season.
Two of the first-half fumbles were mishandled snaps between true freshman center Zach Blanchard and quarterback Darique Hampton, both making their first college starts at those positions. Fullbacks Nathan Storch, another true freshman, and Clay Harris each lost fumbles (Harris two), and Hampton threw an interception in the third quarter.
In the fourth quarter, Samford safety Lamar Anderson picked an option pitch from Hampton out of the air and scooted 68 yards for a TD and a 48-7 lead.
At times, The Citadel played four freshmen on the offensive line.
"I think for the future of this club, this is gonna be bad and it's going to be ugly," Thompson said. "We're on a bad streak, but we're going to continue to develop these guys. And it's not gonna be like this forever."
The Citadel totaled 309 rushing yards and totaled 40 minutes of possession time, and Hampton threw a 25-yard TD pass to Raleigh Webb, his 19th career TD catch, second in school history. Hampton, a redshirt sophomore from Goose Creek High School, ran for 98 yards, fullback Nathan Storch added 81 and slotback Cooper Wallace had 73.
But seven turnovers ...
The Citadel trailed 10-0 when it drove to the Samford 16 in the first quarter. On third and 1, Blanchard appeared to snap the ball before Hampton was ready, Samford recovering the loose ball to thwart the scoring chance.
It was still 10-0 when The Citadel drove to the Samford 5 in the second quarter. On second and goal, Samford busted a coverage on Webb, but Hampton could not get his head around in time to find him wide open in the end zone.
On fourth and goal from the 5, The Citadel eschewed the short field goal and went for it. Hampton and Blanchard again mishandled the snap and turned the ball over. That set up a 10-play, 93-yard drive for Samford, with Welch scoring on a 9-yard run for a 17-0 lead.
Samford's 6-4, 230-pound Jai'rus Creamer took a simple, but well-blocked, wide receiver screen 70 yards for a one-play drive and a 24-0 lead with 4:03 left in the half
On The Citadel's next play, fullback Storch lost a fumble at his own 25. On Samford's next play, Welch hit Michael Vice for a 25-yard TD and a 31-0 lead with 3:52 left in the half. That made for two Samford TDs sandwiched around a Citadel fumble in just 11 seconds.
The Citadel was without linebackers Willie Eubanks and Anthony Britton, center Haden Haas and cornerback Wilson Hendricks, all suspended for NCAA bookstore violations. Haas had started 31 straight games at center, longest streak on the team.
"We're going to have to take a little bit of this on the chin," Thompson said, "until we kind of pay off our debts."
The Citadel is at Wofford on April 3.
• Safety Andy Davis had nine tackles and made his third interception of the season and second of the spring ... Punter Matt Campbell averaged a booming 51.8 yards on five kicks, with a long of 61 ... The Citadel had six QB hurries but no sacks ... The Citadel used 39 players per the participation chart, and Samford used 79.