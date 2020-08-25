4 more Citadel football players opt out of fall season; Bulldogs' lineup taking shape

Four more Citadel football players have opted out of the fall football season due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, according to coach Brent Thompson.

The four are slotbacks Dante Smith and Dexter Freeman, defensive back Torian Spencer and receiver Cameron Roberts, Thompson said.

They join All-America running back Alex Ramsey, a graduate-student transfer from VMI, and offensive lineman Tyrell Earl as Bulldogs who have decided not to play this fall. Players who opt out can remain on scholarship and will not miss a year of eligibility.

The Citadel's campus COVID-19 tracker showed 18 active cases as of Monday, with 75 recovered for a total of 93 cases on campus since June.

Smith, a redshirt junior from Porter-Gaud, was a likely starter at slotback. He started all 12 games last season and ran for 401 yards and three touchdowns. Against Alabama in 2018, he carried nine times for 130 yards and two scores.

With Smith out for the fall, reserve quarterback Cooper Wallace has moved to slotback, Thompson said. Wallace is a 5-10, 195-pound redshirt freshman from Florence.

"Cooper had a really good spring and we needed to get him on the field at some point," Thompson said. "He's just a really solid player we want to have a spot for, and he's been excited to go there. I've been impressed with how he's handled it."

Citadel will pay EKU

While The Citadel will collect a total of $950,000 for its road games at South Florida, Clemson and Army this fall, the school is also paying a guarantee of its own for a Sept. 26 home game against Eastern Kentucky.

The contract with Eastern Kentucky calls for The Citadel to pay EKU the sum of $100,000 within 60 days of the game. The contract also calls for EKU to receive 150 complimentary tickets to the game at Johnson Hagood Stadium.

Practice notes

For a while the Bulldogs were working out and practicing without knowing if or when they'd be able to play other teams. Over the last week, a four-game fall schedule came together.

"When the schedule was in doubt it was kind of difficult and the guys had to challenge themselves to go out there every day," Thompson said. "But as we added opponents back in, it's helped refocus our guys to come together with a common goal. It's helped team morale tremendously."

• At quarterback, redshirt sophomore Jaylan Adams has been working as the backup behind returning starter Brandon Rainey. Adams, 5-10 and 165 pounds, moved to QB from the secondary last spring.

True freshman Graeson Underwood, who missed his senior season at Dutch Fork High School with a knee injury, is practicing at QB, as is redshirt freshman Evan Shickel, who sat out spring practice with an arm injury.

• With Alex Ramsey out at fullback, Thompson has brought linebacker Logan Braucht over from defense. The 6-2, 212-pound redshirt freshman is working behind junior fullbacks Clay Harris and redshirt sophomore Emeka Nwanze.

• Grad transfer Summie Carlay, a 6-5, 295-pounder from the University of South Carolina, is working at right tackle, Thompson said.

"He's doing well," Thompson said. "He's working with the first team right now, but it's a completely different system than he's been used to. He's very hard working and wants to do well, so he shouldn't have a problem picking things up. I've been impressed with the way he's handled things and the way he's taken to The Citadel, as well."

The rest of the first-team line projects as Prince Howard-Whitaker and Thomas Crawford at left tackle, Johnathan Toole at left guard, Hayden Haas at center and Tereris Drayton of James Island Charter High School at right guard.

• On defense, returners Gunner Covey, Dalton Owens and either Jay Smith or Dewey Greene look like starters up front. Outside linebackers include Hasan Black and Marquise Blount, with Andy Davis and All-American Willie Eubanks III at inside linebacker.

The 6-2, 240-pound Blount is coming off an injury that cut his 2019 season short, but has impressed in camp, Thompson said.

"Marquise is probably in the best shape I've seen him in," Thompson said. "He's had a great summer and camp. Between him and Hasan, those are two of the best outside linebacker prospects we've had since I've been here."

In the secondary, veterans Sean-Thomas Faulkner, Chris Beverly and Destin Mack return, with younger players such as Dominick Poole and Anthony Bowen making a push for snaps.

Cross country

Football is not the only Citadel sport that will compete this fall, despite the Southern Conference calling off its fall season due to the pandemic.

Bulldogs' cross country teams will compete in three fall meets — the SoCon Preview on Sept. 19 in Macon Ga.; the Queen University Royals Challenge in Charlotte on Oct. 9; and the USCB Sank Shark Invitational at USC Beaufort on Oct. 17.