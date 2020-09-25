4 keys for Citadel football to win its only home game of 2020

In this pandemic-shortened season, just playing a home game at all is a triumph of sorts for The Citadel's football team.

"We had to do what we could to find one," said Bulldogs coach Brent Thompson, whose team plays its only home game of 2020 on Saturday against Eastern Kentucky. "There weren't that many FCS teams out there playing. So in order for us to pull this off, it's a tremendous feat on the administration level and a tremendous commitment to our players.

"Everything we are trying to do right now is to make it feel like a normal, traditional year for our seniors who are going out in their last year."

But it's also important for the 0-2 Bulldogs to win this lone home game, set for 1 p.m. at Johnson Hagood Stadium.

The Citadel's four-game fall slate wraps up Oct. 10 at Army West Point, which has been impressive in winning its first two games. The Black Knights are ranked No. 22 in The Associated Press FBS poll.

Nobody at The Citadel wants the Bulldogs' seniors to go out with an 0-4 record, especially with a spring season far from certain.

Here are four keys for The Citadel to win against 0-2 Eastern Kentucky:

Find the beef

All-America linebacker Willie Eubanks III and his cohorts must wrap up the Colonels' absolute unit of a running back, redshirt junior Alonzo Booth (6-1, 250).

Booth ran for 705 yards and 14 touchdowns last season, and in a 56-10 loss to West Virginia last week averaged 6.4 yards per carry.

"The running back is a weapon, big strong and moves the pile," Thompson said. "He can be very dangerous."

EKU also is big at the wide receiver spot, with 6-3 Keyion Dixon and 6-5 Jackson Beerman on the outside. Dixon led the team with 34 catches last season after transferring from UConn.

"They have some very big receivers who would rival the best receivers in our conference," Thompson said. "It's hard to tell a lot, because they've played a very good Marshall team and very good West Virginia team. But we think they are pretty good."

EKU quarterback Parker McKinney, a 6-3 redshirt sophomore, has hit 59 percent of his passes for 202 yards with one TD and two interceptions in two games.

Clean it up

The Citadel has punched above its weight in losses to South Florida and No. 1 Clemson, but the Bulldogs have yet to play to their own standard, either. The Citadel has committed 18 penalties and four turnovers in two games.

"I think, on defense, at times we've played to our standard," Thompson said. "On offense, we've played hard, but we've made some dumb mistakes, some forced and some unforced.

"It's the unforced errors that get you. We had two personal fouls at South Florida and six false starts at Clemson. When we get first and 15 or first and 25, that's very challenging for us."

Run the ball

The Citadel is averaging just 2.8 yards per attempt and 143 yards per game so far. The longest run by a QB, slotback or fullback is 17 yards. Those numbers won't do for a triple-option offense that relies on the run game.

Injuries and opt-outs have left the Bulldogs young and thin at fullback and slotback, leaving much of the load on senior QB Brandon Rainey. And Rainey will be a focus of EKU's defense, Colonels coach Walt Wells said. Former Army West Point quarterback Trent Steelman, now EKU's quarterback coach, has been playing the role of Rainey for the Colonels' scout team the last two weeks.

"Trent's really given us a great look and a great insight into what they might be thinking," Wells said. "Stopping the (fullback) is the key ... But we have to hit the quarterback, because eventually you will find out how good he really is. Or you'll find out, well, he really doesn't like it that much and he'll make a wrong read because he's tired of getting hit."

Home sweet home

EASTERN KENTUCKY AT THE CITADEL When: 1 p.m. Saturday Where: Johnson Hagood Stadium Records: EKU 0-2, The Citadel 0-2 TV: ESPN3. Radio: 92.1-FM, 102.1-FM, 1450-AM

Much of the pomp and circumstance of a Citadel home game will be missing due to COVID-19 restrictions, and the crowd at 11,500-seat Johnson Hagood Stadium will be limited to a max of about 3,000. In addition, the Bulldogs will be playing on their new artificial turf field for the first time.

Still, the Bulldogs must make the most of their only home game of 2020.

"We are ready to be at home," said Citadel safety Sean-Thomas Faulkner.