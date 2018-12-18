The nation's top-scoring team squared off against college basketball's No. 1 scorer on Tuesday night as The Citadel took on Chris Clemons and Campbell.
The Bulldogs came out on top, riding Matt Frierson's 24 points and double-doubles from Lew Stallworth and Zane Najdawi to an 82-76 win over Campbell in Buies Creek, N.C.
The Citadel won its seventh straight game to improve to 9-2, the Bulldogs' best record ever before Christmas, and their best start since 1979-80. The seven-game win streak is The Citadel's longest since the 2008-09 team won 11 in a row on the way to one of two 20-win seasons in school history.
"I told the guys, this is the nicest, most refreshing Christmas present they could have given us," said Citadel coach Duggar Baucom.
The Bulldogs held Clemons, the nation's top scorer at 31 points per game, to a season-low 21 points on 6 of 15 shooting. Cory Gensler added 18 points for the 5-5 Camels, who had won three straight over The Citadel.
"We really did have to grind it out," Baucom said on his post-game radio show. "We did not play a stellar first half. But the kids just fought through it and played through fouls, played through calls and everything. And at the end, Matt stepped up big."
Frierson hit 5 of 11 from 3-point range and all nine of his free throws for his 24 points. Stallworth had 21 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists, and Najdawi put up 17 points and 13 boards.
The Citadel led by 73-68 with 42 seconds left when sophomore Alex Reed went to the free-throw line. He missed both shots, but sneaked into grab the rebound, was fouled again and this time made two free throws for a 75-68 lead.
"What a play by Alex Reed," Baucom said. "That is a lesson in perseverance. He missed two free throws, but made the heads-up play to get the rebound, then makes two free throws. That play totally changed the game when it happened."
The Citadel is off until a Dec. 29 home game against Longwood.