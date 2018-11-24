Amid the X's and O's scribbled on the blackboard in The Citadel's locker room on Saturday at South Florida, Bulldogs coach Duggar Baucom also wrote this word: Joy.
"I told the guys, let's have some joy," Baucom said. "Play as hard as you can, and the happiest thing as a coach is when I see the way they celebrated the other night at James Madison. I had no clue we'd be doing it again just a few days later."
The Bulldogs brought their coach more joy with an 84-81 win over South Florida at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Fla., giving Baucom the first back-to-back road wins in his four seasons at The Citadel.
Point guard Lew Stallworth and sophomore Kaiden Rice scored 22 points each as the Bulldogs (4-2) backed up Tuesday's 91-82 win at James Madison with a second straight road win over a Division I team. South Florida (4-2) got 21 points each from David Collins and Laquincy Rideau.
"Everybody who took the floor for us contributed," Baucom said on his postgame radio show. "I'm very, very proud of them."
The Citadel led most of the game, but USF rallied for an 81-80 lead with 1:02 left on two free throws by Collins.
But Connor Kern drove for a go-ahead bucket and an 82-81 lead with 43 seconds left, then dove on a loose ball and called timeout with 22 seconds left. That set up Stallworth for two free throws and an 84-81 lead with 17 seconds left.
Collins got off two 3-point shots for USF in the final seconds but missed both.
The Citadel held the Bulls without a field goal over the final 2:39. Matt Frierson added 15 points and Zane Najdawi had eight for the Bulldogs.
Trending up
• Stallworth, the transfer point guard from Texas-Rio Grande Valley, continued his stellar play. He added six rebounds and five assists to his 22 points, and in the two road victories this week totaled 48 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists.
"I hugged Lew in the tunnel and told him, 'We brought you here from Texas for a reason,'" Baucom said. "He made me very proud, but they all did today."
• The Citadel also has had a sophomore step up big in each of the two wins this week. Against USF, Rice hit 6 of 9 from 3-point range and added six rebounds to his 22 points. Against James Madison, it was Alex Reed who came up big with 22 points on 4 of 6 from 3-point range.
• The Citadel made 16 of 36 from 3-point range and had 16 assists on 30 baskets.
"The ball flowed, and we got it moving," Baucom said. "Even when we didn't make a couple of shots, I was very proud of them because the ball was flowing ... The 3-point shot is the great equalizer in basketball. It takes care of size, it takes care of rebounding and sometimes it takes care of officiating."
Trending down
• Nadjawi, the Bulldogs' leading scorer a year ago at 15.5 points per game, is averaging 10.8 through six games this season ... The Bulldogs had 16 turnovers against USF, and a sloppy couple of minutes cost them the lead at halftime, when they were down 38-35.
Look ahead
The Citadel now gets its next four games at home, starting Tuesday against High Point and its new coach, former Kentucky coach Tubby Smith.
"High Point is a huge game for us," Baucom said. "I hope the cadets will come out appreciate what the kids have done this week."