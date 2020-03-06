Citadel ups spring game fun with XFL rules, player-coaches. Here's who to watch for.

Citadel football coach Brent Thompson has definitely increased the fun factor in his team's spring game, with XFL rules, player-coaches and an intra-squad draft turning things up a notch.

Bulldogs quarterback Brandon Rainey will coach the Navy squad, and linebacker Willie Eubanks III will lead the White team in the game, set for noon Saturday at Summerall Field on the military school's campus.

The game will use XFL rules regarding kickoffs and extra points, and Rainey and Eubanks chose their respective squads via a draft earlier in the week.

"It's something different and brings a different style to the game," said Eubanks, the 2019 Southern Conference defensive player of the year. "I think the players are excited about it, and I'm excited about it as well."

As coaches, Rainey and Eubanks will not play in the game, and neither will their assistants, offensive tackle Prince Howard-Whitaker and receiver Raleigh Webb. Also being held out are linebacker Marquise Blount and defensive tackle Dalton Owens. Receiver Ryan McCarthy and defensive back Lane Botkin also will be absent, playing with the baseball team.

With so many veterans out, the emphasis will be on younger players. Here's a few to watch for:

• Quarterback Jaylan Adams was moved over from the secondary this spring, and broke some long runs in last weekend's scrimmage. Could the 5-10, 165-pound sophomore compete for the backup job behind Rainey in the fall, and maybe for the starting job in 2021? He will play for Rainey's Navy team.

• Fullback Logan Billings also had a big scrimmage last weekend. The 6-0, 200-pound sophomore had only 25 carries last season, but might push starter Clay Harris for more attempts next season. He's also on team Rainey.

• Eubanks' White team has redshirt freshman Cooper Wallace at quarterback. The 5-10, 195-pounder has a chance to make an impression while fellow redshirt Evan Schickel recovers from shoulder surgery.

• The first pick in the player draft was junior center Haden Haas, who went No. 1 to team Eubanks.

• Offensive line coach Ron Boyd will serve as offensive coordinator for team Rainey, with defensive line coach John Ward leading the defense. Eubanks chose receivers coach Brian Rucker to run his offense, and outside linebackers coach Kevin Weston to lead his defense.

Thompson, offensive coordinator Lou Conte and defensive coordinator Tony Grantham have pledged to take a "hands-off" approach to the game.

• Work has begun on installing an artificial turf field at Johnson Hagood Stadium, with a live cam recording progress.