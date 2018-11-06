Before his first college start at quarterback last week at Western Carolina, Brandon Rainey pulled The Citadel's offense together in the locker room.

"I told them, let's just go out and take care of business and do our thing," Rainey said after a 38-24 victory over the Catamounts. "Trust in the process, and we'll be all right."

Rainey's 188 rushing yards, including a 41-yard touchdown run on the Bulldogs' first series, help make those words come true. The sophomore will start again Saturday when The Citadel (3-5, 3-4 Southern Conference) takes on Samford (5-4, 4-2) at Johnson Hagood Stadium.

Samford at The Citadel WHEN: 2 p.m. Saturday WHERE: Johnson Hagood Stadium RECORDS: Samford 5-4, 4-2; The Citadel 3-5, 3-4

"Brandon will be the starting quarterback again this week and moving forward," coach Brent Thompson said Tuesday. "I thought he did a good job managing the game, other than a couple of turnovers, and played a pretty good game for his first time out."

Thompson also said the five players suspended for the Western Carolina game — QB Jordan Black, fullbacks Lorenzo Ward and Brandon Berry, slotback Keyonte Sessions and cornerback Khafari Buffalo — will return to action this week. They missed the WCU game due to a "violation of team rules."

"We're going to move forward with this," Thompson said. "They served their suspensions. I made the decision based on many factors, and now we need to move forward. It doesn't need to be a rallying cry or anything. It just needs to be, we are going to go win with the guys on the field.

"It doesn't matter who they are or how long they've played here or what age they are, we just need to go out and compete. And the biggest thing we saw Saturday is that guys came together."

Rainey, a 6-0, 205-pounder from Acworth, Ga., was switched from quarterback to fullback last season and rushed for 495 yards and two touchdowns, fourth on the team in rushing yards.

He was moved back to QB last spring and had not played while backing up Jordan in The Citadel's first seven games this season. Against WCU, Rainey carried 31 times and attempted only one pass. It was the fewest passes The Citadel has ever attempted in a game.

"There was a little shift in the style of play, and what we were able to do running the ball inside a little more," Thompson said. "It was a built-to-suit game plan for Brandon last week, finding ways to get downhill. Jordan is a little more of a perimeter runner, and Brandon is more of a downhill runner, similar to what we were with (former QB) Dominique Allen."

Notes

• Kickoff time for The Citadel's game at FBS No. 1 Alabama is set for noon Eastern time (11 a.m. Central) on Nov. 17. TV coverage plans have not been announced.

• ETSU (8-2, 6-1) clinched a share of the SoCon title with a 21-18 win over Mercer last week. The Bucs are off this week but could secure the outright title if Furman, Samford and Wofford all lose on Saturday. Should any of those three teams win, ETSU can win the outright title with a win over Samford on Nov. 17.

With two league losses each, Wofford (5-2), Samford (4-2) and Furman (4-2) are within striking distance of ETSU.