The Citadel's performance on Thursday night against Furman was ugly enough to cause flashbacks to youth basketball for coach Duggar Baucom.
"When you first start playing basketball, they teach you to pass the ball to the other player in the white uniform," Baucom said after the Bulldogs committed 19 turnovers in a 71-61 loss to Furman at McAlister Field House. "Don't pass it to the guy in the purple. Well, 19 times tonight we passed it to the guy in purple. It's hard to win that way."
Furman (17-5, 6-4 Southern Conference) got 20 points from senior guard Jordan Lyons, but wasn't much better on offense. It was the Paladins' sticky man-to-man defense that made the difference, interrupting any flow the Bulldogs hoped to get going.
The Citadel (10-11, 2-8) was held to a season-low 19 attempts from 3-point range and made only five, its fewest treys in a game since 2016. The Bulldogs had only seven assists on 21 baskets, another season low. And Furman made 11 steals on The Citadel's 19 turnovers, the Bulldogs' second-worst total of the season.
Point guard Lew Stallworth led the Bulldogs with 19 points, six rebounds and five assists. Senior forward Zane Najdawi had 14 points and nine rebounds, but turned the ball over eight times, and Kaiden Rice scored 13 points.
How good was Furman's D? Sharp-shooting senior Matt Frierson, one of the top 3-point shooters in the SoCon, could get off only three shots, missing both 3-point tries. He was held scoreless for the third time this season, and has scored three points in two losses to Furman this season.
"Our on-ball defense was fantastic," said Furman coach Bob Richey, whose team started 15-2 this season with wins over Final Four squads Loyola Chicago and Villanova. "And that's always the key. People think the way you guard against 3-pointers is to stay out in space and stay attached to the shooters.
"But when the ball gets in the paint, help has to come from somewhere. If you can win those one-on-one matchups, you can make them score twos and we were able to do that."
Furman got 17 points each from Alex Hunter and Clay Mounce, and opened the second half with a 15-2 run for a 50-31 lead. The Bulldogs clawed back to within six with 3:30 to go on two Najdawi free throws.
The Citadel got the ball back with a chance to get within three, but Lyons poked the ball away from Najdawi near midcourt. Senior center Matt Rafferty muscled in a bucket for a 69-61 lead, and Lyons drove for a basket and 71-61 after Stallworth missed a 3-pointer.
"We fight back, fight back and get it to six," Baucom said. "And then we pass it to the purple team and don't even get off a shot. That's disappointing, especially with the senior leadership we have. That's disappointing."
Trending up
• The Citadel corrected some issues from a 101-85 loss at Furman earlier this season. Paladins center Matt Rafferty had 28 points and 12 rebounds in that game, but was held to 8 points and 10 boards on Thursday.
Furman out-rebounded The Citadel by 53-28 in that game, but the Bulldogs had the edge by 36-29 on Thursday.
"The operation was a success," Baucom said. "But the patient died."
Trending down
• The Bulldogs made just five 3-pointers, their fewest since a 92-73 loss at North Carolina A&T on Nov. 15, 2017. And The Citadel's 19 attempts from 3-point range were its fewest since a 71-69 loss to Mercer in the SoCon Tournament on March 4, 2016.
"We're not going to win making five 3-pointers," Baucom said.
• The Citadel missed a chance to climb into a tie for sixth in the SoCon, as both Samford and Mercer lost to fall to 3-7 in the league. The Bulldogs (2-8) remain a game behind Samford, Mercer and Western Carolina, all tied for sixth at 3-7. The No. 6 team earns a first-round bye in the SoCon Tournament.
Looking ahead
• The Citadel is home to SoCon leader Wofford at 1 p.m. Saturday. The Terriers are 18-4 overall and 10-0 in the SoCon after a 76-67 win at Mercer on Thursday.