At 8:19 p.m. Friday night, The Citadel's Ryan McCarthy ripped a two-run single to score the go-ahead runs in the Bulldogs' baseball victory over North Alabama.
Shortly after the baseball game ended at 8:53 p.m., McCarthy and teammate Lane Botkin — one of two Bulldogs doing double-duty for the football and baseball teams this spring — were back in their rooms, fast asleep.
By 7 a.m. Saturday, they were back up and getting dressed out for The Citadel's 11 a.m. spring football game. At 11:48 a.m., McCarthy launched a 52-yard touchdown pass to receiver Raleigh Webb, one of the highlight plays of the day at Johnson Hagood Stadium.
By 3 p.m., McCarthy and Botkin were back at Riley Park and in the baseball starting lineup for Game 2 against North Alabama. And in the fourth inning, McCarthy blasted a two-run triple off the right-field wall to key a three-run rally.
In a 7-4 win over North Alabama on Saturday, McCarthy and Botkin combined for four of the Bulldogs' eight hits and five of seven RBIs.
Needless to say, it's been a long spring for The Citadel's double-duty Dogs, and Saturday was one of the longest days.
"I am amazed that they can do both as well as they have," said Citadel football coach Brent Thompson, who has coordinated with baseball coach Tony Skole to make the talent-sharing plan work.
"It's a little challenging, and challenging for them. But they have done everything I've asked them to do, and I hope they've done everything coach Skole has asked them to do."
McCarthy, a 6-3, 200-pound sophomore, started at receiver for the Bulldogs' football team last season but has been moved to quarterback this spring to get work behind starter Brandon Rainey.
Through Friday night, he had also started seven of eight games for the baseball team, hitting .385 with a team-best nine RBIs.
"It's tough, but it's something we both love doing," said McCarthy. "Playing football, playing baseball, it's just fun. I know for me, and I'm sure for Lane, all we've thought about since we were kids is sports, so it's fun to do both sports as the same time."
Skole called McCarthy, who was a two-sport star in Pinecrest Academy in Cumming, Ga., a "special player."
"The more we get him, the better he gets," Skole said. "I am very thankful to coach Thompson and the football staff for letting us have Ryan and Lane because they are both really good players. We need them, and they are both exciting players. They are just going to keep getting better and better as the year goes."'
Botkin, a 6-0, 195-pound defensive back in football, has had a slower start in baseball. But he had three hits on Friday night and added two more on Saturday to raise his average to .200.
"It's cool to have two groups of guys to hang out with," said Botkin. "You can come to football and hang out with these guys, and then go to baseball and hang out with them. It's great to have two awesome groups of guys to play with."
For the football team this spring, backup QB behind Rainey has been a key question. As of Saturday's spring game, it looks like McCarthy would get the first call ahead of redshirt freshman Javonte Middleton and redshirt sophomore Brian Murdaugh.
McCarthy will return to receiver this fall, but he could be moved to QB in case of emergency.
"If we had to play tomorrow, Ryan would probably be the No. 2," Thompson said. "I think he's doing a good job in there, but he's still got a long way to go."
• In Saturday's spring football game, Rainey picked up where he left off in leading the Bulldogs to three wins in their final four games last year. He ran for a 65-yard TD, then threw a TD bomb of about the same length to Webb. Rainey also threw a 13-yard TD to slotback Keyonte Sessions.
• Middleton led a TD drive as he hit receiver Dijon Profit on an out route, and Profit turned up field for about a 60-yard gain. Grad-student transfer Remus Bulmer, who had several nice runs, gained about 12 yards to the goal line to set up Middleton's TD plunge.
• With offensive tackle Denzel Wright out with ankle injury, redshirt sophomore Thomas Crawford (6-3, 230) started at right tackle ... LB Willie Eubanks was held out of action, along with DL Gunner Covey ... PK Jacob Godek booted a 49-yard field goal ... The Citadel has hired a new linebackers coach in Ben Hodges. He's worked at Eastern Kentucky, Ohio State, Western Illinois and Saginaw Valley State.