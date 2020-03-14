Citadel, SoCon hope to salvage a season in limbo due to coronavirus

While college sports ground to a halt on Thursday due to the global coronavirus pandemic, The Citadel baseball team was holding practice.

The Bulldogs' season has been interrupted, just like most of the rest of college sports. But unlike some other leagues and schools, the Southern Conference and member schools such as The Citadel are holding out hope that they can salvage something from this spring sports season.

The SoCon, which also includes state schools Furman and Wofford, announced Thursday that it was suspending spring sports competition through March 30.

“Our membership feels that it is imperative to protect the health and welfare of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans by suspending athletic competition due to this very serious virus,” commissioner Jim Schaus said.

But unlike some other conferences, the SoCon is allowing practices to continue, and said it will reevaluate the situation after March 30.

“The NCAA has canceled everything at the end, so there’s nothing to play for there at the end,” Citadel athletic director Mike Capaccio said. “But we want to compete as much as we can. And if on March 30 we are allowed to get back into competition, we certainly will.”

That gives Citadel baseball coach Tony Skole and his team some hope that they will get to play more ball this season.

"In this situation, the health and safety of our students, staff and the whole community is and will be the top priority," Skole said. "This is something that is unprecedented and is affecting the lives of people in much bigger ways than baseball and sports.

"We're extremely disappointed right now, but we feel very fortunate that the SoCon decided to give it a couple of weeks to see where we are. I think and hope that by that time, we will have some answers and some clarity on what the future looks like."

The SoCon's stance is in contrast to that of the Colonial Athletic Association, where College of Charleston plays. The CAA and the College announced Friday that their spring sports schedules were canceled.

The SEC, home to South Carolina, extended its suspension of spring sports from March 30 to April 15. ACC play, including Clemson, is suspended indefinitely, and the Big South, where Charleston Southern plays, has suspended practice and competition through March 30.

Citadel baseball players, who usually compete during spring break, have been sent home with the rest of the Corps of Cadets for spring break and are due to return to campus on March 22. The Bulldogs will presumably resume practice at that point.

"We will be practicing again and keep our fingers crossed," said Skole, whose team won nine of its first 10 games and is off to a 10-6 start after winning only 12 games all of last season. "We feel very fortunate that the SoCon didn't rush into a decision and will reevaluate in a couple of weeks.

"It gives our kids a little bit of a light at the end of the tunnel that we can run to."

If the SoCon can return to play this season, Skole said the possibility of a conference baseball tournament has not been ruled out.

"I can't speak for the commissioner," he said. "But among the coaches in the league, that would be the hope, that we could play the rest of the season and finish it with a conference championship. Of course, the NCAA could come back and over-ride everybody, and they have final say on everything. But at least the conference, for now, has given us some hope."

Like many college baseball coaches, Skole was surprised that the College World Series, set for June, had already been canceled.

"Those decisions are being made for the safety of all of us in college athletics, and I'm in no position to question those decisions," he said. "But just like the Final Four in basketball, you feel for all those coaches and players and staff members who put in all that time and effort to play for a once in a lifetime opportunity. You feel for those coaches and kids, but you have to look at the big picture of keeping everybody safe."