Citadel skid reaches 16 straight despite 28 points from freshman Fletcher Abee

Another sparkling performance from a freshman was not enough to ward off another loss for The Citadel basketball team.

Freshman guard Fletcher Abee scored a career-best 28 points for the Bulldogs, but Western Carolina pulled away late to hand The Citadel its 16th straight loss by 96-84 at the Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, N.C.

Abee hit 7 of 14 shots from 3-point range and 10 of 19 overall for his 28, including 20 points in the first half. Kaelon Harris added 22 and Tyson Batiste 17 for the Bulldogs, who dropped to 6-21 overall and 0-16 in the Southern Conference, the first time in program history they've been 0-16 in league play.

Senior center Carlos Dotson scored 23 points and guard Matt Halverson added 21 for Western Carolina, which improved to 17-10 overall and 9-7 in the SoCon.

Down by 12, the Bulldogs ripped off an 8-0 run to close the gap to 70-66 with 7:10 left on a 3-point play by Harris.

But a 3-pointer by the Catamounts' Travion McCray sparked a 13-3 run for Western. Dotson scored twice in the lane, and Halverson nailed a trey for an 83-69 lead with 4:07 left.

The Bulldogs could get only as close as 11 after that on a pair of treys by Batiste, who added six points and six rebounds to his 17 points.

Batiste made 4 of 5 from 3-point range and The Citadel shot a robust 15 of 34 from deep. But the 6-8 Dotson was 7 of 14 from the floor and 9 of 11 from the foul line, and the Catamounts scored 24 points off of 14 Citadel turnovers.

"I'm not sure how many in a row we've lost, but it doesn't matter because you'd never know by the way they play," Citadel coach Duggar Baucom said on his postgame radio show. "They play as hard as they possibly can, and we are few and far between on players.

"What a show Fletcher put on. I knew he'd play well because he's from up here, and he was kind of snubbed by (Western Carolina). I knew when he hit the first one that it was on."

WCU made 21 of 23 free throws to 13 of 13 for The Citadel.

"They shot 10 more free throws than we did, and two were my fault because I got a technical," Baucom said. "I was just tired of seeing Tyson knocked to the floor.

"But I'm proud of the guys. Derek Webster turned his ankle bad in practice yesterday, and Brady Spence was playing on one leg. Everybody that played gave us something."

The Citadel plays its final home game on Wednesday against Mercer, then ends the regular season Feb. 29 at Furman.