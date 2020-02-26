Citadel skid matches longest in school history with loss to Mercer

Kaelon Harris pulled up for one last jump shot, then watched it bounce off the rim. With a grimace, he glanced up at the scoreboard.

The numbers there confirmed: There was no Senior Night magic for The Citadel.

Harris scored 14 points in his final game at McAlister Field House on Wednesday night, but it wasn't nearly enough to overcome some disastrous shooting and the Mercer Bears.

Mercer's 73-57 victory extended The Citadel's losing streak to 17 straight, matching the 2013-14 team for the longest skid in program history. The Bulldogs (6-22, 0-17 in the Southern Conference) will have to win at Furman on Saturday to avoid a program-worst 18th consecutive loss.

Mercer senior Ethan Stair put together his 11th double-double of the season with 14 points and 23 rebounds as the Bears improved to 16-14 overall and 10-7 in the SoCon in coach Greg Gary's first season.

The Citadel is locked into the No. 10 seed for the SoCon Tournament next week in Asheville, and will face No. 7 Wofford (16-14, 8-9) in the first round at 7:30 p.m. March 6 at the Harrah's Cherokee Center. Wofford is riding a six-game skid after losing at ETSU, which clinched a share of the regular-season title with a 60-54 road win over the Terriers on Wednesday.

"All the pressure will be on (Wofford)," said Citadel coach Duggar Baucom. "I mean, they won this thing last year. I don't know if I've ever gone into a tournament with this much house money, a bag full for sure. But we literally have nothing to lose, so we'll take our eight guys up there and get after it."

A bag full of house money could not buy the Bulldogs a basket in the early going against Mercer, which beat The Citadel by 76-71 on Feb. 1.

The Bulldogs missed their first 11 shots and 15 of the first 16, winding up with a dismal 18.2 percent shooting rate for the first half. By the time the Bulldogs scored their first point on a free throw, they trailed by 9-0. By the time they scored their first bucket, it was 11-1. By halftime, The Citadel had missed 27 of 33 shots, including 15 of 16 from 3-point range.

"Never in my 17 years," Baucom said when asked if he'd seen a worse shooting display. "As a head coach, I don't think I've ever gone into the locker room shooting single digits (percentage) from 3 and 18 percent from the floor. And we only had one turnover. It was an anomaly.

"But Mercer couldn't make shots early, either. We were down seven at a timeout, and I told them, 'We're so lucky. The shots will start falling.' But I lied to them, because they didn't."

The numbers were indeed ugly. Top shooters Fletcher Abee and Kaiden Rice combined to go 3 of 17 from the floor and 2 of 11 from 3-point range. Derek Webster was the only other Bulldog in double figures with 10 points and eight rebounds. Graduate transfer Tyson Batiste had nine points, five assists and five rebounds in his final home game.

Mercer shot just 39.4 percent from the floor and 11 of 33 from distance, but cleaned up most of the rubble with a 52-31 edge in rebounds and a 17-6 advantage on the offensive glass.

Guards Djordje Dimitrijevic and Jeff Gary scored 15 and 12 points, respectively. And 6-10 senior Maciej Bender was a factor while the game was in doubt, with seven of his nine points and four of his seven rebounds in the first half.

"For where Mercer was picked (eighth) and where they are going to finish (currently fourth), I think Greg Gary should be in the running for coach of the year," Baucom said. "They've really gotten better during the year."