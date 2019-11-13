The Citadel announced signings in basketball, baseball and women's soccer on Wednesday, including players from Berkeley and Fort Dorchester high schools.

The baseball team's seven signees on the first day of the fall signing period included infielder Jeffrey Zeigler of Berkeley. The women's soccer team signed forward Zoey Conrad of Fort Dorchester.

In basketball, the Bulldogs have signed 6-9 forward/center Owen Spencer of Turpin High School in Cincinnati.

Other baseball signees include right-handed pitchers Collier Mershon of Highland Village, Texas, and Conner Cummiskey of Highlands Ranch, Colorado; infielders Antonio Colon of St. Johns, Florida, and Travis Elliott of Gilbert High School; and utility players Ben Hutchings of Boiling Springs HS and Wyatt Spurrier of Eastside High.

In women's soccer, The Citadel also signed defender Caroline Weeren of Fairfax, Virginia.