The Citadel signed 13 new football players on Wednesday. Here's what coach Brent Thompson had to say about each of them:
Hasan Black, LB, 6-2, 225, Wyoming, Ohio (Wyoming HS)
Thompson: "Hasan played on a state championship team this year, and both his brothers played at the FBS level. He played on a 15-0 team this year and is a hybrid, inside/outside linebacker that could move anywhere we want between those two positions. He is a big and runs fairly well and we will grow him into whatever it is he can play in our new defense, whether it's inside or outside."
Bio: Played for head coach Aaron Hancock at Wyoming High School … helped the Cowboys to a 15-0 record and the Division IV state championship as a senior … earned first-team all-state honors after recording 113 tackles and nine sacks … garnered Second-Team All-Ohio laurels, as well as being a defensive player of the year finalist in Cincinnati … first team all-district and all-league after recording 106 tackles, three sacks and an interception as a junior … honorable mention all-state selection …all-academic team selection … brother, Larry, played football for Indiana before going on to play for the Cincinnati Bengals … brother, Jibreel, played at Michigan before joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Anthony Britton Jr., LB, 6-2, 205, Stockbridge, Georgia (Eagles Landing)
Thompson: "I had the pleasure of going into his high school in Georgia during the recruiting season, and when I sat down with this young man, I thought he'd be a great fit here. He's long, lean and athletic and also plays basketball. He was a tremendous player down there in in Henry County."
Bio: Played for head coach Shawn Jones at Eagles Landing High School … earned first-team all-region honors as a defensive lineman as a senior ... participated in the Florida vs. Georgia All-Star game … garnered second-team all-region honors after posting 18 tackles for loss and nine sacks as a junior … also a second-team all-region selection as a sophomore.
Ben Brockington, OL, 6-1, 278, Orangeburg (Orangeburg-Wilkinson)
Thompson: "We had Ben at camp in June and we've had him at camp several times. We're going to start him off at the offensive tackle spot. He's got tremendous ability and actually came to camp as a defensive lineman. He's got great explosion off the ball and is a powerful guy, and I really think he'll grow into a starter on the offensive line in the next year or two, with a little bit of development."
Bio: Played for head coach Kevin Crosby at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School … earned all-region honors as a senior … father, Daryl, played one season of college football.
Bud Chaney, DB, 5-9, 185, Cape Coral, Florida (Lehigh HS)
Thompson: "Bud played for his dad in high school. We originally recruited him as a cornerback. He played most of his junior year as a corner, and most of his senior year as a running back. We'll play him somewhere between running back and corner, we'll figure it out when he gets here. The way the class has shaped up, he'll probably start on on the offensive side and give us a little quickness and speed at the A-back position."
Bio: Played for head coach James Chaney at Lehigh High School … earned team MVP honors after rushing for 1,026 and six touchdowns in helping the Lightning to a 6-4 record … added 15 tackles, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery … also a three-year letterwinner in track and field … member of the A&B honor roll … father, James, played football at Florida State, while grandfather played at Virginia State.
Hi'Keem Elmore, DL, 5-10, 265, Orangeburg (Edisto HS)
Thompson: "Hulk played a little bit of running back on film as a junior, and we'll start him out on the defensive line at nose guard. He's also a tremendous heavyweight wrestler."
Bio: Played for head coach Chris Carter at Edisto High School … two-time all-region selection …earned second-team all-area honors as a senior … rated as the No. 1 wrestler in the state in AAA as a senior … Lower State champion wrestler as a junior.
Jay Girdner, DB, 5-10, 184, Spartanburg (Spartanburg)
Thompson: "Jay is a longer, leaner guy who can play both safety and corner. We'll probably start him out at the cornerback position. He's a guy that (new defensive coordinator) Tony Grantham had been recruiting and really liked what he could do on film."
Bio: Played for head coach Chris Miller at Spartanburg High School … earned all-area, all-region and all-state honors after posting 40 tackles, 12 pass break-ups, one interception, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries … selected to the North/South All-Star game … registered 60 tackles, eight pass break-ups, one interception, two forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries as a junior … had 65 tackles and 10 pass break-ups as a sophomore in helping the Vikings to a 12-3 record and an Upper State runner-up finish … member of the National Honor Society.
Dewey Greene IV, DL, 6-3, 245, Columbia (AC Flora)
Thompson: "Dewey has been with us for a while, we've been recruiting him since about June. He came down to camp and we had a great time with he and his family. He's a tremendous guy and will play the defensive end spot for us this year. He's been outstanding on film, and I think this is a really good prospect for us. I think he's a young man who can come in and help us out right away on the defensive line."
Bio: Played for head coach Collin Drafts at A.C. Flora High School … selected as the region player of the year after posting 77 tackles, 13 tackles-for-loss and five sacks as a senior … named First-Team All-Midlands after helping the Falcons to a 9-3 record and the second round of the playoffs … posted 4.5 sacks in being named MVP of the Metro Bowl … selected as team defensive player of the year as a junior and senior … brother, Brendan, plays football at Hampton … member of the National Honor Society … rated a two-star prospect by 247Sports.
Nehemiah McIntosh, DB, 5-10, 170, Atlanta (Westlake)
Thompson: "Another longer, lean guy who played both sides of the ball and also played a little baseball. He's a tremendous, physical, run-stopping defensive back."
Bio: Played for head coach Kareem Reid at Westlake High School … finished senior season with 30 solo tackles, three interceptions, two forced fumbles and 12 pass break-ups … also hit .330 as a junior … member of the A&B honor roll … father, Eric, played baseball at West Virginia, while uncle, Toddrick, played football and Florida State and in the NFL for four years … brother, Isaiah, currently plays football at Troy.
Evan Schickel, QB, 6-0, 183, Fredericksburg, Va. (Massaponax)
Thompson: “They are a triple-option team and their head coach has been down quite a few times to clinics with us. Evan did a great job for us at camp, being very familiar with the triple option. He’s a lot along the lines of a Brandon Rainey with a little more triple-option knowledge coming into college.”
Bio: Played for head coach Eric Ludden at Massaponax High School … rushed for 1,101 yards and 16 touchdowns, while throwing for 337 yards and five touchdowns in leading the Panthers to an 11-2 record as a senior … ran for at least 50 yards in all 13 games, including four 100-yard rushing games.
Torian Spencer, DB, 5-11, 172, Union City, Ga. (Langston Hughes)
Thompson: "Another physical defensive back for us, another position we really needed to hit a home run with, and I think we did. He's got great film, great transition, good hips and he can make a lot of big plays for us at a position where in a year or so we'll need a couple of guys to step up."
Bio: Played for head coach Willie Cannon at Langston Hughes High School … earned Second-Team All-Region 5-6A honors … recorded 42 tackles, one interception and four fumble recoveries.
Sidney Starr, DL, 6-1, 233, Brentwood, Tenn. (Brentwood)
Thompson: "Another guy we had in camp this past June. He had a great career there at Brentwood, and coach (Orlando) Mitjans did a great job recruiting him. He'll come in and play the defensive end spot, and we'll probably have to grow him into that position. He's can shed blockers and make plays."
Bio: Played for head coach Ron Crawford at Brentwood High School … earned All-Region 6-6A after leading the Bruins to a 10-3 record and a regional championship as a senior … named second-team all-midstate as an offensive lineman … team captain as a senior … received Bruins Excellence for being on the team for four years, holding a 3.5 GPA and completing over 100 hours of community service … took first place at the Ootlewah Wrestling Invitational.
Cooper Wallace, QB, 5-10, 195, Florence (West Florence)
Thompson: "Cooper is a dual-threat quarterback, and what I liked about Cooper on film is that he is another physical, running-back style quarterback. He can get you yards when there are no yards to be had in there.”
Bio: Played for head coach Jody Jenerette at West Florence High School … selected as the co-regional offensive player of the year after rushing for 1,407 yards and 27 touchdowns, while also throwing for 1,354 yards and 13 scores … helped led the Knights to a school-record 11 wins and a regional championship … also earned all-region honors as a junior … all-zone selection in baseball as a junior.
Thomas Wyatt, LB, 6-2, 205, McKeesport, Pa. (McKeesport)
Thompson: "We recruited him as a athlete. He played predominantly wide receiver and linebacker, and is a tremendous athlete. He's playing basketball right now. We're going to see what he grows into. He can play on either side of the ball and is a physical player on both sides of the ball. He knows what it is to play wide receiver in the triple option, and to play outside linebacker in a 3-4 gh area."style of defense. He makes a lot of plays on film and were excited to get a player from the Pittsburgh area."
Bio: Played for head coach Matt Miller at McKeesport High School …earned all-conference honors after helping the Tigers to a 9-3 record … finished with 43 solo tackles and seven tackles-for-loss…added a 29-yard touchdown reception in the season opener … selected to play in the Big 33 Classic.