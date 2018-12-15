Citadel coach Duggar Baucom called a play for Matt Frierson to start the second half against Southeast Missouri State, hoping to snap the senior guard out of a slow-shooting start.
But the Redhawks were ready with a double team, tying up Frierson on the wing and preventing him from getting off a 3-point shot. "Good job!" shouted SEMO coach Rick Ray.
Caught in mid-air, Frierson somehow got the ball to Connor Kern on the other wing. Kern calmly splashed the 3-pointer as Ray looked away in frustration.
That's the dilemma The Citadel is presenting basketball foes these days. Five Bulldogs scored in double figures, led by sophomore Kaiden Rice with 19, as The Citadel won its sixth straight game 86-74 over Southeast Missouri State at McAlister Field House.
"It makes us really hard to scout," said Rice, who was 5 of 10 from 3-point range. "When everybody his hitting shots, you don't know who to guard, you can't heavily weigh on one person. That's how we're so lethal."
The Bulldogs (8-2) have now won more games before Christmas than any Citadel team in history and are off to their best start since 2004-05. Six straight wins marks the Bulldogs' longest win streak since Ed Conroy's 2008-09 team won 11 in a row on the way to the second 20-win season in school history.
And after beating Southeast Missouri State (5-6), the Bulldogs have chalked up wins over teams from five mid-major leagues — the Colonial, American, Big South, Southern Conference and Ohio Valley.
"It shows that we are a force to be reckoned with," Rice said. "We're a really good team, and if we can keep this energy going maybe we can get to the (NCAA) Tournament. That's really our goal."
Frierson recovered from a first half in which he missed 4 of 5 from 3-point range to finish with 18 points on 5 of 11 from deep. Point guard Lew Stallworth had 14 points and six assists, while center Zane Najdawi barely missed a double-double with 13 points and nine rebounds. Kern finished with 10 points.
Trending up
• It was Rice who answered the call when SEMO, led by 24 points from Ledarrius Brewer, ripped off a 15-2 run to close to within 51-50 in the second half. The 6-6 guard from Columbia scored seven straight points, tipping in a miss, sinking a trey off a Stallworth dime and driving for a bucket for a 58-50 lead with 12:03 to play.
• SEMO trailed 69-63 when the Bulldogs finished it off with a 17-9 run, including two treys from Frierson and two Najdawi buckets off passes from Alex Reed.
"The best thing about this team is their maturity," Baucom said. "I told them, finish off this thing like you are supposed to. There have been times in the past when it's been a tooth and nail thing, even up by 10 with a minute to go. Tonight, they carried out the plan."
Trending down
• Citadel guard Lew Stallworth spent much of the week in the dentist's chair and was not his usual self, with five turnovers to go with his 14 points and six assists. Still, he played 34 minutes and hit 6 of 11 shots.
"Lew had a rough week, going to the dentist three times," Baucom said. "He's been so good for us, it was maybe time for him to come back down to earth a little bit."
• The Bulldogs shot 11 of 36 from 3-point range for 30.6 percent, their second-worst percentage of the season (they shot 28.1 percent at Texas). Frierson and Rice were 10 of 21, but the rest of the team was 1 of 15.
"Tonight, the ball wasn't going in, and (SEMO) had a lot to do with that," Baucom said. "They were really guarding the 3-point line, and they are one of the best in the country at 3-point defense. It kind of showed."
Coming up
The Citadel goes Tuesday to Campbell, where the Camels are off to a 5-4 start behind star guard guard Chris Clemons, who is averaging 31 points and shooting 37.2 percent from 3-point range ... The Bulldogs' Hayden Brown, who has missed five games with an ankle injury, should return for the Dec. 29 game against Longwood.