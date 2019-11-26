Citadel linebacker Willie Eubanks III has been named defensive player of the year in the Southern Conference by the league's football coaches and media.
Eubanks, a 6-2, 215-pound junior from Augusta, Ga., led The Citadel with 112 tackles this season, the most for the Bulldogs since 2000. He was second in the SoCon in tackles, third in tackles for loss with 11.5 and eighth in sacks with four.
He also forced three fumbles, intercepted a pass, broke up four passes and had 11 quarterback hurries for the 6-6 Bulldogs, who went 4-4 in SoCon play.
Eubanks was joined on the coaches' first team by receiver Raleigh Webb, defensive lineman Joseph Randolph II and punter Matt Campbell. Offensive lineman Drew McEntyre and defensive back Chris Beverly made the coaches' second team.
The media selected Eubanks, McEntyre, Randolph and Campbell to the first team, with Webb and Beverly on the second team. Linebacker Hasan Black was named to the coaches' all-freshman team.
Eubanks is the first Citadel player to be named defensive player of the year by both coaches and media. He's just the second Bulldog picked by the media, following the late Mitchell Jeter in 2015. Three Bulldogs had previously won the award from the coaches: Brian Ruff (1975-76), Scott Thompson (1986) and Kailik Williams (2016).
VMI coach Scott Wachenheim was named coach of the year by his colleagues, and Wofford quarterback Joe Newman was the consensus offensive player of the year. Terriers center Blake Jeresaty, from Bishop England High School, won the Jacobs Blocking Award. Wofford's Josh Conklin was named coach of the year by the media.
2019 Coaches All-Southern Conference Football Team
Offensive Player of the Year – Joe Newman, Sr., QB, Wofford
Defensive Player of the Year – Willie Eubanks III, Jr., LB, The Citadel
Freshman of the Year – Ailym Ford, RB, Chattanooga
Jacob Blocking Award – Blake Jeresaty, Jr., OL, Wofford
Coach of the Year – Scott Wachenheim, VMI
First team offense
QB Joe Newman, Wofford
RB Ailym Ford, Chattanooga
RB Alex Ramsey, VMI
OL Ben Blackmon, ETSU
OL Bo Layton, Furman
OL Nick Nixon, Samford
OL Justus Basinger, Wofford
OL Blake Jeresaty, Wofford
TE Nate Adkins, ETSU
WR Raleigh Webb, The Citadel
WR Bryce Nunnelly, Chattanooga
WR Jakob Herres, VMI
First team defense
DL Joseph Randolph II, The Citadel
DL Nasir Player, ETSU
DL Adrian Hope, Furman
DL Devonnsha Maxwell, Chattanooga
LB Willie Eubanks III, The Citadel
LB John Staton, Samford
LB Jireh Wilson, Wofford
DB Artevius Smith, ETSU
DB Bryan Okeh, Furman
DB Brandon Dowdell, Chattanooga
DB A.J. Smith, VMI
First team special teams
PK Grayson Atkins, Furman
P Matt Campbell, The Citadel
RS David Durden, Mercer
Second team offense
QB Reece Udinski, VMI
RB Quay Holmes, ETSU
RB Devin Wynn, Furman
OL Drew McEntyre, The Citadel
OL Tre’mond Shorts, ETSU
OL Jordan Harris, Furman
OL Austin Sanders, Mercer
OL Cole Strange, Chattanooga
OL Michael Ralph, Wofford
TE Chris Ellington, Mercer
WR Thomas Gordon, Furman
WR David Durden, Mercer
Second team defense
DL Dorian Kithcart, Mercer
DL Khayyan Edwards, Chattanooga
DL Telvin Jones, Chattanooga
DL Michael Mason, Wofford
LB Jordan Willis, Furman
LB Sidney Otiwu, Mercer
LB Marshall Cooper, Chattanooga
DB Chris Beverly, The Citadel
DB Eric Jackson, Mercer
DB John Brannon III, Western Carolina
DB George Gbesee, Wofford
Second team special teams
PK Mitchell Fineran, Samford
P Grayson Atkins, Furman
RS Montrell Washington, Samford
All-Freshman Offense
Will Huzzie, ETSU
Devin Abrams, Furman
Wayne Anderson, Furman
Darren Grainger, Furman
Evan Jumper, Furman
Yahsyn McKee, Mercer
Jay Stanton, Samford
A.J. Toney, Samford
Ailym Ford, Chattanooga
Leroy Thomas, VMI
Jacquez Allen, Wofford
All-Freshman Defense
Hasan Black, The Citadel
Donovan Manuel, ETSU
Josh Agbenou, Furman
Travis Blackshear, Furman
Braden Gilby, Furman
Richie Coffey, Mercer
TriMarcus Cheeks, Samford
Kameron Brown, Chattanooga
Aljareek Malry, VMI
Keyvaun Cobb, Wofford
Michael Mason, Wofford
All-Freshman Special Teams
Tyler Keltner, ETSU
Caleb Dowden, Mercer
Zach Lassiter, Mercer
Julian Pletz, Western Carolina
2019 SCSMA All-Southern Conference Football Team
Roy M. “Legs” Hawley Offensive Player of the Year – Joe Newman, Sr., QB, Wofford
Defensive Player of the Year – Willie Eubanks III, Jr., LB, The Citadel
Freshman of the Year – Ailym Ford, RB, Chattanooga
Wallace Wade Coach of the Year – Josh Conklin, Wofford
First team offense
QB Joe Newman, Wofford
RB Devin Wynn, Furman
RB Alex Ramsey, VMI
OL Drew McEntyre, The Citadel
OL Bo Layton, Furman
OL Nick Nixon, Samford
OL Justus Basinger, Wofford
OL Michael Ralph, Wofford
TE Chris James, Chattanooga
WR Bryce Nunnelly, Chattanooga
WR Jakob Herres, VMI
First team defense
DL Joseph Randolph II, The Citadel
DL Nasir Player, ETSU
DL Devonnsha Maxwell, Chattanooga
DL Michael Mason, Wofford
LB Willie Eubanks III, The Citadel
LB John Staton, Samford
LB Marshall Cooper, Chattanooga
LB Jireh Wilson, Wofford
DB Artevius Smith, ETSU
DB Eric Jackson, Mercer
DB Brandon Dowdell, Chattanooga
DB A.J. Smith, VMI
DB JerMichael White, Western Carolina
First team special teams
PK Grayson Atkins, Furman
P Matt Campbell, The Citadel
RS David Durden, Mercer
Second team offense
QB Reece Udinski, VMI
RB Ailym Ford, Chattanooga
RB Quay Holmes, ETSU
OL Jordan Harris, Furman
OL Austin Sanders, Mercer
OL Cole Strange, Chattanooga
OL Josh Andre, VMI
OL Blake Jeresaty, Wofford
TE Chris Ellington, Mercer
WR Raleigh Webb, The Citadel
WR Thomas Gordon, Furman
Second team defense
DL Adrian Hope, Furman
DL Armond Lloyd, Samford
DL Khayyan Edwards, Chattanooga
DL Jarrod Richmond, VMI
LB Ty Boeck, Chattanooga
LB Ty Harris, Western Carolina
LB Jayden Pauling, Western Carolina
DB Chris Beverly, The Citadel
DB Bryan Okeh, Furman
DB John Brannon III, Western Carolina
DB George Gbesee, Wofford
Second team special teams
PK Mitchell Fineran, Samford
P Grayson Atkins, Furman
RS Montrell Washington, Samford