Quayson Williams disappeared beneath a throng of back-pounding teammates and delirious Citadel cadets bouncing up and down in glee.
For a moment, it was unclear whether Williams would make it out.
"At first, it was all love," said The Citadel's senior guard. "But after a while, I couldn't breathe. It was like, back up, I can't breathe."
Williams made only one shot on Saturday against rival VMI, but it was one he will never forget. He drove the length of the court for the game-winning layup at the buzzer as The Citadel snapped an eight-game skid with an 84-82 win before 3,864 at McAlister Field House.
Citadel cadets, out in force for a "Pack the Mac" game, stormed the court to celebrate the Bulldogs' first victory since Dec. 18. After a 9-2 start followed by eight straight losses, The Citadel is 10-10 overall and 2-7 in the Southern Conference, edging ahead of last-place VMI (7-14, 1-8).
Point guard Lew Stallworth scored 29 points and senior Zane Najdawi posted his sixth double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds as The Citadel led by as many as 11.
But the glory belonged to Williams, who has seen his playing time dwindle during his senior season.
The 5-11 Williams was in the game for defensive reasons as VMI had the ball with the score knotted at 82-82 after Stallworth's tying leaner in the lane with 36 seconds left.
VMI's Sarju Patel missed a 3-pointer from the corner with eight seconds left on the game clock (and three seconds on the shot clock), and Garrett Gilkeson's putback fell off the rim. Najdawi gathered the rebound and shoveled the ball to Williams.
"First, I just want to thank coach for putting me in and giving me a chance," said Williams, who is averaging 12.2 minutes and 4.3 points per game. "Something in my body told me something good was going to happen.
"I looked up the clock and I saw 4.5 seconds," he said. "My mind said, just to get to the rim and score the bucket. Everything just opened up and I took it to the cup."
Williams sliced between VMI's Bubba Parham (who scored 24 points) and Patel to lay the ball up. It bounced around the rim before falling through just as the red lights around the backboard lit up. He beat his chest in joy as the Bulldogs lifted him up.
"Credit to Quay," coach Duggar Baucom said. "He probably hasn't gotten to play as much as he wanted to as a senior. But we told them, get a stop, get the rebound and take it to the rim, and he did exactly that."
Trending up
• The Pack the Mac crowd of 3,864 was the largest of the season. The Corps of Cadets was in good form with attempts at humor ("You can't spell vomit without VMI") and loud support. All classes received overnight leave after the game.
"The Corps made a difference," Baucom said. "They were loud and they were engaged, and that's what makes it nice. The knobs to get an overnight, and we got them breakfast this morning and got them out of SMI (Saturday morning inspection); that's a pretty good day's work for our kids."
• Stallworth, the grad-student transfer, kept the Bulldogs in front for much of the game with a season-high 29 points. He was 11 of 14 from the field and hit 2 of 3 treys for his 20th straight game in double figures.
Trending down
• The Citadel's shooting troubles continued as the Bulldogs went 7 of 30 (23.3 percent) from 3-point range. Matt Frierson was 3 of 10 and Kaiden Rice 1 of 7. The Citadel has shot over 35 percent from deep only twice in the last 10 games.
Coming up
• The Bulldogs are at home for two games next week, but they are against two of the top four teams in the SoCon, Furman on Thursday and Wofford on Saturday.
"We're through the first half (of the SoCon)," Baucom said. "Hopefully, the guys will have more pep in their step. When you win, it's warmer outside, food tastes better and the sun's brighter. And it certainly makes practice better."