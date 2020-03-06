Citadel's long season comes to an end in SoCon Tournament

Citadel senior Kaelon Harris sat on the bench, head in his hands, as the final seconds ticked off his college basketball career on Friday night.

It was a painful conclusion to a trying season for the Bulldogs, who ended the year on a 19-game losing streak with a 93-76 loss to Wofford in the first round of the Southern Conference Tournament at the Harrah's Cherokee Center in Asheville, N.C.

Harris scored 22 points and graduate transfer Tyson Batiste, also playing in his final game, added 11 for the 10th-seeded Bulldogs, who finished with a 6-24 record and lost all 19 of their games against SoCon foes.

No. 7 seed Wofford (17-15) will face No. 2 Furman in the quarterfinals at 6 p.m. Saturday. No. 9 VMI blasted No. 8 Samford by 96-78 and will face regular-season champion East Tennessee State at noon.

Nathan Hoover scored 17 points to pace defending SoCon champ Wofford, which entered the game on a seven-game skid but shot 16 of 31 (51.6 percent) from 3-point range.

"They shot lights out, and credit to Wofford for that," Citadel coach Duggar Baucom said on his post-game radio show. "In their last seven games, they had shot 31 percent from three, so they played really, really good. Wofford was truly the better team, though our team played with a lot of fight."

Chevez Goodwin, who transferred from College of Charleston to Wofford two years ago, had 15 points and five rebounds for the Terriers. In three wins over The Citadel this season, the 6-8 Goodwin had 51 points on 21 of 25 shooting with 20 rebounds.

For The Citadel, freshmen guards Fletcher Abee and Rudy Fitzgibbons scored 16 and 13 points, respectively. Fitzgibbons suffered a dislocated finger late in the game, the final injury in a long list for The Citadel this season.

"Rudy got hurt and is headed to the hospital," Baucom said. "Just kind of the way our season has gone."

The Bulldogs' 6-24 record is the program's worst since the 2011-12 team also went 6-24, and this season was The Citadel's first winless campaign in the SoCon since the 1976-77 team went 0-10.

"I told somebody that we're the best team in the country that's lost 18 in a row," Baucom said. "And by that I meant we never had a bad practice and it was never tough to be around the kids. A lot of that is a credit to Tyson Batiste and his leadership. Its been a tough season, but I've been able to be around great kids. I just hope for the kids' sake that we never have to go through that again."

The Bulldogs will lose Batiste and Harris for next season, but injured players Hayden Brown, Jackson Gammons and Jerry Higgins should return to join promising freshmen such as Abee and 6-9 forwards Brady Spence and Steven Clark. Kaiden Rice and Derek Webster are due back for their senior seasons.

The Citadel has signed 6-2 guard Brent Davis and 6-9 forward Owen Spencer for next year, and Baucom is likely to go the grad transfer route for another point guard after having good luck with Lew Stallworth last year and Batiste this season.

"I told the guys, the future is bright," Baucom said. "As bad as this stinks, take it and make it hurt and we will go from here. I'm not going to take the team back to Charleston until Sunday morning. I want our underclassmen to stay and watch the tournament on Saturday, to see what it's like and to feel the energy in the building.

"I told them that next year, we won't be in the play-in game."