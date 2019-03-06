Citadel point guard Lew Stallworth and forward Zane Najdawi were named to the all-Southern Conference basketball teams announced Wednesday.

Stallworth, a graduate-student transfer, was named to the second team by both the league's coaches and media. Najdawi, a 6-6 senior, was named to the media's third team, and is just the 11th player in school history to be named all-SoCon twice in his career.

Wofford guard Fletcher Magee was the consensus pick as the SoCon player of the year, and Terriers coach Mike Young was named coach of the year by both coaches and media.

Stallworth is third in the SoCon in scoring with 20.2 points per game, and ranks second in assists (6.2) and 16th in rebounding (5.3). He has eight double-doubles this season.

Stallworth’s 2018-19 season ranks in the top 10 in program history in four categories, including setting the program record for assists in a season with 181. Stallworth is also third in points scored, fourth in field goals made and ninth for scoring average.

Najdawi averages 14.2 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Bulldogs, and has six double-doubles this season. He is one of just four players in Southern Conference history to score 1,600 points, corral 700 rebounds and block 175 shots.

The Citadel (12-17, 4-14) is the No. 10 seed for the SoCon Tournament, and faces No. 7 Samford in the first round at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Asheville, N.C.

Coaches All-SoCon Honors

Player of the Year

Fletcher Magee, Sr., G, Wofford

Freshman of the Year

Kevin Easley, G, Chattanooga

Defensive Player of the Year

Isaiah Miller, So., G, UNCG

Coach of the Year

Mike Young, Wofford

First team

Matt Rafferty, Furman

Francis Alonso, UNCG

Isaiah Miller, UNCG

Cameron Jackson, Wofford

Fletcher Magee, Wofford

Second team

Lew Stallworth, The Citadel

Jeromy Rodriguez, ETSU

Ross Cummings, Mercer

Josh Sharkey, Samford

Bubba Parham, VMI

Third team

Patrick Good, ETSU

Bo Hodges, ETSU

Jordan Lyons, Furman

Kevin Easley, Chattanooga

Carlos Dotson, Western Carolina

All-freshman team

Daivien Williamson, ETSU

Noah Gurley, Furman

Robert Allen, Samford

Kevin Easley, Chattanooga

Kameron Gibson, Western Carolina

SoCon Sports Media Association (SCSMA)

Malcolm U. Pitt Player of the Year

Fletcher Magee, Sr., G, Wofford

Freshman of the Year

Kevin Easley, G, Chattanooga

Anton Foy Coach of the Year

Mike Young, Wofford

First team

Jeromy Rodriguez, ETSU

Matt Rafferty, Furman

Francis Alonso, UNCG

Cameron Jackson, Wofford

Fletcher Magee, Wofford

Second team

Lew Stallworth, The Citadel

Ross Cummings, Mercer

Isaiah Miller, UNCG

Josh Sharkey, Samford

Bubba Parham, VMI

Third team

Zane Najdawi, The Citadel

Bo Hodges, ETSU

Jordan Lyons, Furman

James Dickey, UNCG

Carlos Dotson, Western Carolina

All-freshman team

Daivien Williamson, ETSU

Noah Gurley, Furman

Robert Allen, Samford

Kevin Easley, Chattanooga

Kameron Gibson, Western Carolina

Notes

• Wofford’s Fletcher Magee repeated as the media’s Malcolm U. Pitt Player of the Year and won the coaches’ award for the first time. He is the media’s first repeat winner since Davidson’s Jake Cohen won in 2011-12 and 2012-13.

• Magee earned first-team all-conference honors from both the coaches and media for the third straight season. Coupled with third-team honors from the media as a freshman in 2015-16, Magee has earned all-conference honors in all four years of his career.

• Magee enters the SoCon tournament leading Division I with 139 3-pointers this season and just 15 shy of breaking the DI career mark of 504.

• Kevin Easley is the first Chattanooga player to earn freshman of the year from either the coaches or the media. He also earned third-team all-conference honors from the coaches.

• Isaiah Miller is UNCG’s second straight defensive player of the year. Teammate James Dickey earned the honor last season, becoming the first Spartan to do so.

• Mike Young’s honor is the fourth of his career from the coaches and third in the last six seasons. He has now won the media honor three times. Young’s Wofford squad completed an undefeated run through the SoCon (18-0) en route to the Terriers’ fourth regular-season SoCon title.

• UNCG’s Francis Alonso earned first-team honors from the coaches and media for the second straight year. A second-team all-conference pick in 2016-17, Alonso has earned all-conference honors three times in his career.

• All 10 league squads had at least one all-conference selection. The coaches’ and media’s all-freshman teams were identical. The coaches’ first team features two sets of teammates in UNCG’s Alonso and Miller and Wofford’s Cameron Jackson and Magee.

• Last season’s freshmen of the year both earned all-conference honors this season. VMI’s Bubba Parham, who leads the SoCon in scoring, was the media’s pick for freshman of the year last year, while ETSU’s Bo Hodges was the coaches’ selection. Parham earned second-team all-conference honors from both groups this year, while Hodges landed on the third team from both.

