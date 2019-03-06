Citadel point guard Lew Stallworth and forward Zane Najdawi were named to the all-Southern Conference basketball teams announced Wednesday.
Stallworth, a graduate-student transfer, was named to the second team by both the league's coaches and media. Najdawi, a 6-6 senior, was named to the media's third team, and is just the 11th player in school history to be named all-SoCon twice in his career.
Wofford guard Fletcher Magee was the consensus pick as the SoCon player of the year, and Terriers coach Mike Young was named coach of the year by both coaches and media.
Stallworth is third in the SoCon in scoring with 20.2 points per game, and ranks second in assists (6.2) and 16th in rebounding (5.3). He has eight double-doubles this season.
Stallworth’s 2018-19 season ranks in the top 10 in program history in four categories, including setting the program record for assists in a season with 181. Stallworth is also third in points scored, fourth in field goals made and ninth for scoring average.
Najdawi averages 14.2 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Bulldogs, and has six double-doubles this season. He is one of just four players in Southern Conference history to score 1,600 points, corral 700 rebounds and block 175 shots.
The Citadel (12-17, 4-14) is the No. 10 seed for the SoCon Tournament, and faces No. 7 Samford in the first round at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Asheville, N.C.
Coaches All-SoCon Honors
Player of the Year
Fletcher Magee, Sr., G, Wofford
Freshman of the Year
Kevin Easley, G, Chattanooga
Defensive Player of the Year
Isaiah Miller, So., G, UNCG
Coach of the Year
Mike Young, Wofford
First team
Matt Rafferty, Furman
Francis Alonso, UNCG
Isaiah Miller, UNCG
Cameron Jackson, Wofford
Fletcher Magee, Wofford
Second team
Lew Stallworth, The Citadel
Jeromy Rodriguez, ETSU
Ross Cummings, Mercer
Josh Sharkey, Samford
Bubba Parham, VMI
Third team
Patrick Good, ETSU
Bo Hodges, ETSU
Jordan Lyons, Furman
Kevin Easley, Chattanooga
Carlos Dotson, Western Carolina
All-freshman team
Daivien Williamson, ETSU
Noah Gurley, Furman
Robert Allen, Samford
Kevin Easley, Chattanooga
Kameron Gibson, Western Carolina
SoCon Sports Media Association (SCSMA)
Malcolm U. Pitt Player of the Year
Fletcher Magee, Sr., G, Wofford
Freshman of the Year
Kevin Easley, G, Chattanooga
Anton Foy Coach of the Year
Mike Young, Wofford
First team
Jeromy Rodriguez, ETSU
Matt Rafferty, Furman
Francis Alonso, UNCG
Cameron Jackson, Wofford
Fletcher Magee, Wofford
Second team
Lew Stallworth, The Citadel
Ross Cummings, Mercer
Isaiah Miller, UNCG
Josh Sharkey, Samford
Bubba Parham, VMI
Third team
Zane Najdawi, The Citadel
Bo Hodges, ETSU
Jordan Lyons, Furman
James Dickey, UNCG
Carlos Dotson, Western Carolina
All-freshman team
Daivien Williamson, ETSU
Noah Gurley, Furman
Robert Allen, Samford
Kevin Easley, Chattanooga
Kameron Gibson, Western Carolina
Notes
• Wofford’s Fletcher Magee repeated as the media’s Malcolm U. Pitt Player of the Year and won the coaches’ award for the first time. He is the media’s first repeat winner since Davidson’s Jake Cohen won in 2011-12 and 2012-13.
• Magee earned first-team all-conference honors from both the coaches and media for the third straight season. Coupled with third-team honors from the media as a freshman in 2015-16, Magee has earned all-conference honors in all four years of his career.
• Magee enters the SoCon tournament leading Division I with 139 3-pointers this season and just 15 shy of breaking the DI career mark of 504.
• Kevin Easley is the first Chattanooga player to earn freshman of the year from either the coaches or the media. He also earned third-team all-conference honors from the coaches.
• Isaiah Miller is UNCG’s second straight defensive player of the year. Teammate James Dickey earned the honor last season, becoming the first Spartan to do so.
• Mike Young’s honor is the fourth of his career from the coaches and third in the last six seasons. He has now won the media honor three times. Young’s Wofford squad completed an undefeated run through the SoCon (18-0) en route to the Terriers’ fourth regular-season SoCon title.
• UNCG’s Francis Alonso earned first-team honors from the coaches and media for the second straight year. A second-team all-conference pick in 2016-17, Alonso has earned all-conference honors three times in his career.
• All 10 league squads had at least one all-conference selection. The coaches’ and media’s all-freshman teams were identical. The coaches’ first team features two sets of teammates in UNCG’s Alonso and Miller and Wofford’s Cameron Jackson and Magee.
• Last season’s freshmen of the year both earned all-conference honors this season. VMI’s Bubba Parham, who leads the SoCon in scoring, was the media’s pick for freshman of the year last year, while ETSU’s Bo Hodges was the coaches’ selection. Parham earned second-team all-conference honors from both groups this year, while Hodges landed on the third team from both.