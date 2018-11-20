New Citadel point guard Lew Stallworth has wasted little time in proving himself to his teammates.
Stallworth, a graduate-student transfer from Texas-Rio Grande Valley, scored a career-best 26 points as the Bulldogs defeated James Madison by 91-82 in overtime at the Convocation Center in Harrisonburg, Va.
Stallworth handed out six assists and grabbed five rebounds with just one turnover in 39 minutes as the 3-2 Bulldogs snapped a four-game win streak for the Dukes, who were picked to finish sixth in the Colonial Athletic Association this season.
"Lew was amazing again," said Citadel coach Duggar Baucom on his post-game radio show. "I guarantee you he's as happy as anybody in our locker room. He feels like he's found a new home here."
Sophomore Alex Reed added a career-best 22 points, while Matt Frierson added 11. Connor Kern, another grad-student transfer, and Zane Najdawi had 10 each for the Bulldogs, who were 9 of 28 from 3-point range.
The Citadel forced 17 turnovers by JMU and committed only six, including just one in the second half and overtime.
"That's not a Duggar Baucom-coached team," Baucom said. "That doesn't normally happen. But it shows we have great kids."
The Citadel led by 12 at 61-49 after a Kern 3-pointer with 7:02 left, but hit a dry spell as JMU (4-1) whittled away at the lead. Matt Lewis drove the lane to tie the score at 71-71 with 11.2 seconds left. Stallworth got trapped on the baseline and couldn't get off a clean shot at the buzzer.
"The guys never dropped their heads, and they were almost perfect in overtime," Baucom said.
In OT, Reed's 3-pointer gave the Bulldogs a 76-74 lead they would not relinquish. He drove for another bucket, Kern hit two free throws and Stallworth banked in a jumper for an 83-76 lead with 45 seconds left. The Dukes could get no closer than four after that.
Lewis scored 21 points and Stuckey Mosley had 16 for JMU.
With starting forward Kaelon Harris out with soreness after a hard fall at Texas, The Citadel started sophomore Hayden Brown. Brown suffered a knee injury in the first minute and did not play the rest of the game.
The Citadel is at South Florida on Saturday.