The Citadel basketball team is warming up for practice, and Lew Stallworth is in fine comedic form.

"It's the Fletcher Magee package!" he shouts, whirling in mid-air to launch an improbable 3-point shot in the acrobatic style of Wofford's star shooter. "Here's the Rafferty package," he continues, methodically backing down an imaginary defender, much as Furman's 6-8 senior Matt Rafferty does so well.

Stallworth's impressions also include NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo's one-dribble drive from halfcourt to the rim, and James Harden's patented four-step shuffle on a step-back 3-pointer. His teammates crack up at each spot-on imitation.

A graduate-student transfer who joined The Citadel for his final college season, Stallworth has made an out-sized impact on the Bulldogs, leading the team in points, assists and laughs.

"Lew provides a lot of comic relief," said Citadel senior Zane Najdawi. "He's a big character, and it's been great having him around this year."

Game Day Who: Chattanooga at The Citadel When: 7 p.m. Thursday Where: McAlister Field House

Stallworth has likely made himself a lot of money this season, and not as a future comic.

A 6-1, 200-pounder, Stallworth has set himself up for an overseas pro career by averaging a team-best 19.9 points and 6.1 assists per game. He came to The Citadel after averaging 5.9 points and 2.7 assists in 79 Division I games across three seasons at Texas-El Paso and Texas-Rio Grande Valley.

"You'd be hard-pressed to find another graduate transfer in the country who has improved his stats as much as Lew has," Citadel coach Duggar Baucom said. "His contributions have been monumental for us."

Stallworth scored 15 points in his Citadel debut against Clemson way back on Nov. 6, and has been the Bulldogs' most consistent player all season. He's scored in double figures in every game, including a career-best 37 points at Western Carolina last weekend. He's racked up five double-doubles, and on a couple of occasions has narrowly missed becoming the first Citadel player with a triple-double. And with at least five games left to play, Stallworth already ranks fifth in school history with 152 assists this season.

It's all been more than Stallworth could have expected when he entered his name in the NCAA's transfer portal.

"I never dreamed of something like this," he said. "I expected to have a big impact, but not to the extend that I've had. I feel truly blessed.

"Sometimes the guys ask me what I expected coming in," he said. "I just wanted to be a contributing member of society here, maybe score a little and make sure I passed the ball. To have a career season like this, it's been beyond my wildest dreams. I really don't have any words for it."

The one disappointment, of course, is that The Citadel hasn't won more games. After a program-best 9-2 start, the Bulldogs are 11-14 overall and 3-11 in the Southern Conference with Chattanooga (11-16, 6-8) coming to McAlister Field House on Thursday.

"We were playing at such a high clip, and it's hard to maintain that level when you are not used to it," Stallworth said. "We're playing in the best mid-major conference in the country, with people on ESPN talking about Wofford, Furman, Greensboro and ETSU. It's not a cupcake league, and even the lower-echelon teams are good. So we've been playing against quality basketball.

"One thing we've learned — just because you start 9-2 doesn't mean to are destined to finish 22-11. You have to bring it every night, or you will get exposed."

As a graduate student, Stallworth is not a member of the Corps of Cadets, but he has been a good fit in every other way, earning a 3.3 GPA as he works toward a master's degree in sports management.

"He appreciates what the guys here go through," Baucom said. "He's a funny guy in the locker room, and he's been that way from day one. You can't be around him every long and not laugh, and you need some of that here.

"Lew's really been unbelievable. He's as good an engine as we've ever had running our offense. He's been a godsend."

Chattanooga at The Citadel

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Where: McAlister Field House

Records: Chattanooga 11-16, 6-8; The Citadel 11-14, 3-11

TV: ESPN3

Radio: 92.-1FM, 102.1-FM, 1450-AM

Notes: The Citadel is coming off a 103-82 loss at Western Carolina last Saturday, capping a 1-2 road swing … PG Lew Stallworth had a career-best 37 points against Western Carolina, and is averaging 21.3 ppg and 5.3 assists in league play … Chattanooga is coming off an 80-76 overtime loss at Samford and has lost two straight … The Mocs defeated The Citadel by 73-71 on Jan. 19 when Stallworth missed a short shot at the buzzer … Kevin Easley, a 6-6 freshman, leads the Mocs with 14.7 ppg and 6.5 rebounds per game … Donvann Toatley, a 5-9 freshman, is at 11.5 ppg and 3.1 assists per game … The Citadel is at No. 253 in NCAA NET rankings, with Chattanooga at No. 271 … The Citadel is at home Saturday against Samford.