In the third college basketball game of his career, The Citadel's Kaelon Harris torched Stetson for 26 points and six rebounds.

In the fifth game of his career, the freshman went off for 30 points and nine rebounds against Power 5 foe Arizona State.

"Arizona State K," Bulldogs coach Duggar Baucom remembers fondly.

"Those games taught me that, no matter who it was against, I could play," said Harris, now The Citadel's lone four-year senior.

But the game, and life, had some other lessons in store for the 6-3, 225-pound guard/forward from Atlanta, who was averaging 15.4 points and 6.4 rebounds after the first five games of his freshman season in 2016-17. A series of injuries plagued Harris over his first three seasons, starting at the end of his freshman year. As a junior last season, a fractured ankle limited him to 21 games and an average of just 12 minutes and 2.6 points.

Restored to health this season, Harris is finally fulfilling the promise he flashed as a freshman.

Harris topped his Arizona State performance with a career-high 32 points in Saturday's 73-71 loss at Wofford, earning Southern Conference player of the week honors. And for the season, he's now the Bulldogs' top scorer and rebounder at 15 points and 8.2 boards per game.

"Hopefully, that Wofford game was a preview of what he can do and what he will do the rest of the way," said Baucom, whose 6-9 Bulldogs play host to SoCon foe UNC Greensboro (13-5) at 7 p.m. Wednesday at McAlister Field House.

"You could tell from the first play at Wofford that he was confident, and he had a great week of preparation coming into it," Baucom said. "He came off the bench, but he came in like a man possessed.

"That's the Arizona State K."

Harris' litany of injuries began in his freshman season, with a broken foot costing him the final 11 games of his first season, including the SoCon tournament. As a sophomore, he played in 29 games but missed one with a concussion and again did not play in the SoCon tournament, this time due to a disciplinary issue in the Corps of Cadets.

And then last season, Harris suffered a fractured ankle 12 games into the season, missed the next eight games, and scored only two points in the final nine games.

"Definitely frustrating, all the injuries, and not being able to play at 100 percent," Harris said. "It's been tough."

Life dealt Harris another blow recently with the death of his great-grandmother. With his father out of the picture and his mom often working two or three jobs to support Kaelon and his brother, his grandmother and great-grandmother, known as "G-Grams", helped to raise the boys.

Harris had to miss the Bulldogs' Jan. 4 loss to Western Carolina to attend his great-grandmother's funeral.

"My family needed me there, and the team was very supportive about my decision," said Harris, who plans to pursue a pro career overseas. "I texted them before the game and tried to uplift them. She pretty much raised me growing up and I was super close to her, so it was a big loss for me."

The 86-82 loss to Western Carolina was one of three SoCon games the Bulldogs have lost by a total of seven points, including a one-point loss at Samford and the two-point loss at Wofford. The Bulldogs have played much of the season without starting forward Hayden Brown (hamstring) and reserve guards Jackson Gammons (stress fracture) and Jerry Higgins (knee).

Brown, averaging 13.3 points and shooting 42.1 percent from 3-point range, has played in only six of 15 games, missing two straight and nine of the last 11.

"The close losses teach us a lot," Harris said. "We're short a few guys, but we still have the pieces to do it. Everybody just has to believe in everybody else to get it done. We're right there every time; it's just going to take one win to start this stretch for us."