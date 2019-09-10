Johnson Hagood Stadium, home to The Citadel Bulldogs, will be the site of two high school football games this week.

On Thursday, Burke plays Class AA defending Lower State champion Barnwell at 7:30 p.m. Burke, 0-2 with losses to Cross and First Baptist, is without a home stadium while Stoney Field undergoes renovations.

Barnwell is 3-0 and currently ranked second among the state's Class AA teams. The Warhorses were undefeated last season until losing to Abbeville in the state final.

Oceanside Collegiate Academy will be the home team Friday (7:30 p.m.) when it takes on Gray Collegiate at Johnson Hagood Stadium in a matchup of top 10 Class AA teams. Both teams feature high-scoring passing offenses.

Gray quarterback Hunter Helms, a Holy Cross commitment, has averaged more than 400 yards passing in three games, totaling 1,224 yards and 13 touchdowns. Senior receiver Omar Dollison, who has committed to Old Dominion, has 509 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

Oceanside senior quarterback Sean Cooney has 626 passing yards in two games. The Landsharks also feature running back Keegan Williams, who has eight touchdowns and 335 yards this season.

Cross country off and running

Hurricane Dorian put all high school athletics on hold for a week but just prior to the storm, Pinewood Prep held its annual invitational cross country meet. Several area teams participated in the event, which included varsity and junior varsity competition.

In the varsity girls meet, traditional SCISA power Ashley Hall won with 33 points. The Panthers were led by freshman Ailish Ward, who finished first. Junior Ava Evans-Godley finished third and freshman Brice Tibbals was sixth overall. Eighth-grader Eliza Groat placed ninth for Ashley Hall.

Palmetto Christian was second in the team standings led by eighth-grader Mae Cave’s second-place run. Seventh-grader Addison Hewitt was eighth.

Bishop England finished third overall with junior Mary Wallace Rainero finishing fourth and sophomore Annika Deveau taking seventh. Academic Magnet was fourth in the team standings, followed by Cane Bay at fifth. Cane Bay freshman Kennedy Agnew was a 10th-place finisher individually.

Bishop England put on a dominant performance in the boys race, scoring 34 points to take the title. Junior Mark Richter was second overall, followed by senior Logan Desciak in third place. Senior Daniel Infante finished sixth for the Bishops.

Academic Magnet scored 42 points to finish runner-up. Junior Evan Daniels was fourth, followed by senior Kristopher Gholson in fifth. Senior Robert Gourdie was ninth overall.

Third-place finisher Cane Bay was led by Zane Jackson, who took home medalist honors with a solid first-place run. Jackson, the Class AAAAA track and field defending state champion in the 3,200 meter event, will be a medal favorite in the state cross country meet in November.

The next big local cross country event will be Sept. 28 when James Island hosts the Lowcountry Invitational at Mullet Hall on John’s Island.

Friday night scores

