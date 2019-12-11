The Citadel will open its 2020 football season with five of its first seven games at home and will make a road trip to defending FBS national champion Clemson.

The Bulldogs will collect a guarantee of $450,000 for the Nov. 14 game at Clemson, the first time The Citadel has played the Tigers since a 61-3 loss in 2017.

Coach Brent Thompson's Citadel team will open the season at home Sept. 5 against Elon. The Parents Day is set for Oct. 3 against East Tennessee State, with homecoming slated for Nov. 7 against Samford.

Other home games include Sept. 19 against Charleston Southern; Oct. 17 against Chattanooga; and Oct. 24 against Furman.

Road games are set for Sept. 12 at Wofford; Oct. 10 at Mercer; Oct. 31 at VMI; and Nov. 21 at Western Carolina. The Citadel's open date will come during the fourth week of the season, on Sept. 26.

The Bulldogs were 6-6 last year and 4-4 in the SoCon, with a 3-3 record at home.

Season tickets go on sale in February.

The Citadel 2020 football schedule

Sept. 5 — Elon

Sept. 12 — at Wofford

Sept. 19 — Charleston Southern

Oct. 3 — ETSU

Oct. 10 — at Mercer

Oct. 17 — Chattanooga

Oct. 24 — Furman

Oct. 31 — at VMI

Nov. 7 — Samford

Nov. 14 — at Clemson

Nov. 21 — at Western Carolina