The Citadel will open its 2020 football season with five of its first seven games at home and will make a road trip to defending FBS national champion Clemson.
The Bulldogs will collect a guarantee of $450,000 for the Nov. 14 game at Clemson, the first time The Citadel has played the Tigers since a 61-3 loss in 2017.
Coach Brent Thompson's Citadel team will open the season at home Sept. 5 against Elon. The Parents Day is set for Oct. 3 against East Tennessee State, with homecoming slated for Nov. 7 against Samford.
Other home games include Sept. 19 against Charleston Southern; Oct. 17 against Chattanooga; and Oct. 24 against Furman.
Road games are set for Sept. 12 at Wofford; Oct. 10 at Mercer; Oct. 31 at VMI; and Nov. 21 at Western Carolina. The Citadel's open date will come during the fourth week of the season, on Sept. 26.
The Bulldogs were 6-6 last year and 4-4 in the SoCon, with a 3-3 record at home.
Season tickets go on sale in February.
The Citadel 2020 football schedule
Sept. 5 — Elon
Sept. 12 — at Wofford
Sept. 19 — Charleston Southern
Oct. 3 — ETSU
Oct. 10 — at Mercer
Oct. 17 — Chattanooga
Oct. 24 — Furman
Oct. 31 — at VMI
Nov. 7 — Samford
Nov. 14 — at Clemson
Nov. 21 — at Western Carolina