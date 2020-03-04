Citadel's Fletcher Abee makes both SoCon all-freshman teams

The Citadel's Fletcher Abee has been named to the Southern Conference all-freshman teams by the league's basketball coaches and media.

Abee is the first Bulldog to be named to the all-freshman team since Kaelon Harris and Preston Parks in 2016-17, and is just the seventh Citadel player to make both the coaches' and media squads.

A 6-2 guard from Morganton, N.C., Abee averaged 12 points and a team-best 32.3 minutes per game for the Bulldogs this season. Abee shot 37.6 percent from 3-point range to rank 11th in the SoCon, and his 2.6 3-pointers per game ranked third.

Abee's 76 made 3-pointers ranks third in Citadel history for freshmen, and his total of 349 points is fifth.

VMI's Travis Evee and UNC Greensboro's Keyshaun Langley were named freshmen of the year by league coaches, and Evee took the media award.

UNCG guard Isaiah Miller and East Tennessee State's Steve Forbes were consensus choices for player and coach of the year, respectively.

The Citadel, seeded 10th in the SoCon Tournament, plays No. 7 Wofford in the first round at 7:30 p.m. at the Harrah's Cherokee Center in Asheville.

Coaches All-Southern Conference Men’s Basketball Teams

Player of the Year

Isaiah Miller, Jr., G, UNCG

Freshman of the Year

Keyshaun Langley, G, UNCG

Travis Evee, G, VMI

Defensive Player of the Year

Isaiah Miller, Jr., G, UNCG

Coach of the Year

Steve Forbes, ETSU

First team

Bo Hodges, ETSU; Jordan Lyons, Furman; Isaiah Miller, UNCG; Carlos Dotson, Western Carolina; Mason Faulkner, Western Carolina.

Second team

Tray Boyd III, ETSU; Djordje Dimitrijevic, Mercer; Ethan Stair, Mercer; Matt Ryan, Chattanooga; Nathan Hoover, Wofford.

Third team

Noah Gurley, Furman; Clay Mounce, Furman; James Dickey, UNCG; Josh Sharkey, Samford; Ramon Vila, Chattanooga.

All-freshman team

Fletcher Abee, The Citadel; Kamar Robertson, Mercer; Keyshaun Langley, UNCG; Travis Evee, VMI; Messiah Jones, Wofford.

SoCon Sports Media Association (SCSMA)

Malcolm U. Pitt Player of the Year

Isaiah Miller, Jr., G, UNCG

Freshman of the Year

Travis Evee, G, VMI

Anton Foy Coach of the Year

Steve Forbes, ETSU

First team

Tray Boyd III, ETSU; Jordan Lyons, Furman; Djordje Dimitrijevic, Mercer; Isaiah Miller, UNCG; Carlos Dotson, Western Carolina.

Second team

Bo Hodges, ETSU; Ethan Stair, Mercer; Josh Sharkey, Samford; Matt Ryan, Chattanooga; Mason Faulkner, Western Carolina.

Third team

Noah Gurley, Furman; Clay Mounce, Furman; James Dickey, UNCG; Ramon Vila, Chattanooga; Nathan Hoover, Wofford.

All-freshman team

Fletcher Abee, The Citadel; Kamar Robertson, Mercer; Keyshaun Langley, UNCG; Travis Evee, VMI; Messiah Jones, Wofford