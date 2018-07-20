Citadel football coach Brent Thompson will join Clemson's Dabo Swinney and South Carolina coach Will Muschamp at the South Carolina Coaches for Charity event on Tuesday in Greenville.
The eight annual event, sponsored by former Air Force coach Fisher DeBerry's foundation, also will include new Wofford coach Josh Conklin, South Carolina State's Buddy Pough and Furman coach Clay Hendrix.
The event, set for 6 p.m. at the TD Convention Center in Greenville, benefits the Fisher DeBerry Foundation and charities selected by participating coaches.
The coaches will discuss the upcoming football season and have one current player on hand for the event.
“The start of fall practice is only a couple of weeks away, so for the coaches to take time out of their schedules to be at this event speaks volumes about their commitments to their local communities,” DeBerry said. “They could be working on practice plans or spending time with their families before the season starts, but they come to this event to help raise money for some worthy causes.”
Thompson will donate his proceeds to the Lowcountry Fellowship of Christian Athletes, while Muschamp has chosen the Edgewood Foundation Center and Swinney's charity is Dabo's All-in Team Foundation. Pough's proceeds will go to the Midlands Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
“It’s a great way for the fans to get to interact with the coaches and for the coaches to raise money for their foundations or charities,” DeBerry said.
For more information or to purchase tickets, go to southcarolinacoaches.com.