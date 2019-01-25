Jimmy Noonan remembers the first time he laid eyes on Andre Roberts.
Noonan was the football coach at Spring Valley High School; Roberts was a slightly built freshman who loved basketball and hadn't been allowed to play organized football until he was 13.
"He was a skinny kid with bow legs," recalled Noonan, now the coach at Wando. "But he moved around pretty well."
Did Noonan think he was looking at a future NFL Pro Bowler?
"Not at all," he said with a chuckle.
And yet that's precisely where Roberts will be on Sunday — playing in the NFL Pro Bowl for the first time.
The former Citadel standout capped his ninth professional season widely recognized as one of the top kick returners in the NFL. According to Pro Football Reference, Roberts is the third Citadel player to make the Pro Bowl, joining Travis Jervey (1997) and Paul Maguire (1962, 65).
Playing for his fifth NFL team — the New York Jets — Roberts averaged 14.1 yards per punt return and 29.4 yards on kickoff returns, taking one of each back for a touchdown. The 5-11, 195-pounder had seven punt returns and three kickoff returns of more than 40 yards, leading the NFL in both categories.
"I don't think there's a better returner in the game," Jets special teams coordinator Brant Boyer told reporters last month.
Underrated since high school — Roberts played in a run-heavy option offense at Spring Valley, and his only scholarship offers were from The Citadel, Coastal Carolina and Liberty — the son of retired Marines Stephen and Dorothy Roberts has had to prove himself time and again.
One of the most crucial times was a Saturday afternoon at Clemson in 2008.
'He was special'
It didn't take long for Bart Blanchard to see there was something different about Andre Roberts. Blanchard was a quarterback from Rock Hill and Roberts a receiver from Columbia when they reported to The Citadel in the summer of 2006, preparing for their freshman seasons.
"Me and the rest of the team couldn't believe he was at the FCS level," said Blanchard, who's now in the Coast Guard and was offensive coordinator at Hanahan High School last season. "It was mind-blowing. At summer workouts, we're doing passing league and learning from older guys like (quarterback) Duran Lawson and (receiver) Ta'Mar Jernigan.
"And Andre was the best. We knew this guy is something special and we were blessed to have him at The Citadel."
Roberts was an immediate standout, leading The Citadel with 35 catches and five touchdowns as a freshman in 2006. But as Citadel knobs do, he had a moment of doubt.
"He was struggling a little bit with school," said former Citadel coach Kevin Higgins, now assistant head coach at Wake Forest. "Not to the point he'd leave, probably because he knew his parents would not allow it."
Roberts came into Higgins' office, and the coach asked him about his goals. Roberts said he wanted to play in the NFL.
"I told him, 'Then you have a lot of work to do,'" Higgins said. "I showed him tapes of some of the players I'd coached with the (Detroit) Lions and said, 'You have to be different from all the other guys on this campus.' And he was."
Roberts blossomed as a sophomore with 78 catches for 1,060 yards and 10 touchdowns as the Bulldogs went 7-4 in 2007, their best record under Higgins. The second game of his junior season would present Roberts' biggest individual challenge thus far — Clemson.
'Personal motivation'
Roberts and The Citadel had battled Wisconsin to a 21-21 halftime tie in 2007 before losing by 45-21, but a game at Clemson (Sept. 6, 2008) would be the biggest stage yet for Roberts.
The Tigers were ranked No. 22 in what turned out to be Dabo Swinney's debut season as head coach, and boasted defensive stars such as all-ACC safety Michael Hamlin and future NFL cornerback Chris Chancellor.
"A lot of our guys believe they could be playing at that level," Roberts said before the game. "But opportunities here or there didn't go their way, and they wound up at a smaller school like The Citadel.
"But one reason we come to The Citadel is the chance to play bigger teams and prove to those big teams that we can play at that level. There's team motivation, but also personal motivation, to prove that we can play with the talent that they have."
Blanchard remembers that the Tigers started out playing man-to-man coverage on Roberts.
"The first half they tried to play a little bit more man," he said. "I think they thought we were a little FCS team. But Andre showed them, 'You're not going to do that against me.'"
On the Bulldogs' second series, Roberts caught a 42-yard pass from Blanchard, but The Citadel missed a field goal for what could have been a 3-0 lead. On The Citadel's third series, Roberts caught a 39-yard pass, but the Bulldogs missed another field goal that might have cut Clemson's lead to 7-3.
The highlight came late in the first half, when Blanchard rolled right and threw back across the field to Roberts for a 41-yard TD, cutting the halftime deficit to 21-7.
"I had to throw it as hard and as far as I could," said Blanchard, who hit 22 of 36 passes for 279 yards and a TD in The Citadel's 45-17 loss. "But he caught it."
Roberts caught seven passes for 149 yards and a TD in the first half, forcing Clemson to roll its coverage toward him in the second half. He finished with nine catches for 153 yards, and valuable tape that would impress NFL scouts.
"When Andre got behind their safeties on two different occasions on third down and made tremendous catches, I thought he had a chance to make this a special game," Higgins said. "On another catch across the middle, he out-ran two defenders.
"I knew this game would be a difference-maker for him. Everybody looks at that type of game for FCS players, and to see him visibly running by the type of guys they have at Clemson was huge for him. He caught the ball and was able to separate against man coverage, and that showed NFL scouts that he had that second gear."
Roberts went on to catch 95 passes for 1,334 yards and 14 touchdowns that season, all Citadel records.
Happy returns
That Clemson tape helped convince the Arizona Cardinals to draft Roberts, a two-time FCS All-American who holds many Citadel receiving records, in the third round of the 2010 NFL Draft. He caught a career-best 64 passes with the Cardinals in 2010.
But it is Roberts' abilities as a return man that have kept him in the NFL for nine seasons and counting. He's earned an estimated $14.9 million in his career, and has used those resources to travel (and play golf) around the world, fulfilling his goal of visiting all seven continents before the age of 30.
He's also used his platform as NFL player to honor his parents and The Citadel with a trademark military salute after touchdowns. He won the NFL's Salute to Service award in 2017, recognizing his work with VA hospitals and the Tragedy Assistance Programs for Survivors, and for his summer camps on military bases for kids.
Roberts has conducted camps at Joint Base Charleston; Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas; Luke Air Force Base in Arizona; Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia Beach; Fort Lee in Richmond, Va.; Fort Bragg in North Carolina; Schofield Barracks in Hawaii; Yankee Stadium in New York; Fort Jackson in South Carolina; Fort Benning in Georgia; and Fort Campbell in Kentucky.
"Andre's support of the military community is authentic, genuine and greatly appreciated. Having grown up the son of two Army members, he knows the sacrifices military members and their families make," Vice Admiral (Ret.) John Bird, USAA Senior Vice President of Military Affairs, said in presenting Roberts the Salute to Service award in 2017. "Giving back to those who are willing to give all makes Andre a well-deserving recipient of this award."
It was on a trip to Australia with friend (and NFL star) Larry Fitzgerald that Roberts, 31, met his fiancee, model Olivia Kenny, in 2014. The pair welcomed a baby boy, Jaxon Xavier Roberts, last May and plan to be married.
As for his NFL career, Roberts is once again a free agent. But, as he did against Clemson that day in 2008, Roberts has proven himself again this season.
"Special teams has kept me in the league," Roberts told reporters last month. "And you know, teams have seen that I can do the return stuff at a high level, so I still feel like I'm ascending.
"Age ain't nothing but a number. I feel good right and hope I can just keep going."