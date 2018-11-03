CULLOWHEE, N.C. — With four players suspended for Saturday's game at Western Carolina, including starting quarterback Jordan Black, The Citadel stumbled through its most disjointed half of the season.
Six penalties, three fumbles (one returned for a WCU touchdown) and a dropped interception helped Western Carolina to a 14-point halftime lead, and the Bulldogs looked dispirited as they jogged to the locker room.
But as the sun went down behind the mountains surrounding Whitmire Stadium, the Bulldogs found something — inspiration, or embarrassment, or maybe just some overdue luck.
Two blocked punts, an interception and a 59-yard reverse for a touchdown by Raleigh Webb fueled a 28-point second-half explosion as The Citadel rallied for a 38-24 victory before a homecoming crowd of 10,499 at WCU.
Former fullback Brandon Rainey, making his first college start at QB, ran for 183 yards and a TD, and freshman fullback Clay Harris added 126 yards and two scores as the Bulldogs won for the third time on the road this season. The Citadel improved to 3-5 overall and 3-4 in the Southern Conference.
And they did it without Black, fullback Lorenzo Ward and slotback Keyonte Sessions, all starters suspended for a violation of team rules (along with backup fullback Brandon Berry). Slotbacks Grant Drakeford and Rod Johnson also were out with injury.
Western Carolina lost for the sixth straight game to fall to 3-6 overall and 1-6 in the SoCon.
Down 24-10 at the half and badly in need of a big play, The Citadel got three in succession to turn it around.
Sean-Thomas Faulkner blocked a punt, his second of the season, to set up a 19-yard Clay Harris TD to cut the gap to 24-17 early in the third quarter. About eight minutes later, Porter-Gaud product Dante Smith blocked another punt and recovered it in the end zone for a TD, tying the game at 24-24 with 2:03 left in the third.
And linebacker Willie Eubanks intercepted a Tyrie Adams pass thrown directly at him, one of several Adams throws the Bulldogs could have picked off. Eubanks' second interception of the season set up an easy 11-yard TD run for Harris. Improbably, the Bulldogs were back in front at 31-24 with 13:41 left.
Webb clinched it with a 59-yard TD run on a reverse on third-and-6, good for a 38-24 lead with 6:35 left.
At 31-24, it look like WCU would tie it up immediately on a bomb from Tyrie Adams to Daquan Patten. But Citadel defensive back Ron Peterkin stripped the ball away 7 yards from the end zone, and cornerback Jay Howard recovered, racing 41 yards back to midfield.
Aside from the suspension news, the game started well enough for The Citadel. On his third carry as a college QB, surprise starter Brandon Rainey broke loose for a 43-yard TD and an early 7-0 lead.
But the half devolved from there.
Adams sprinted 40 yards on his second carry to set up a field goal. On his seventh carry, Rainey lost a fumble, scooped up by WCU linebacker Michael Murphy, who raced 48 yards for a touchdown and a 10-7 lead. It was the third defensive TD allowed by the Bulldogs in the last four games.
The Citadel drove to the WCU 7, but had to settle for a 24-yard field goal by Jacob Godek to tie it up at 10-10. But just 13 seconds later, The Citadel defense parted as Spencer went untouched up the middle for a 75-yard TD and a 17-10 lead for WCU.
The Citadel fell apart in a late sequence as WCU scored again for a 24-10 halftime lead. After Bulldogs fullback Clay Harris lost a fumble, Spencer ran 36 yards to the Bulldogs' 20. Two straight pass interference calls, the second one in the end zone, set up Spencer's 2-yard TD with 3:37 left in the half.