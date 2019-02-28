The Citadel put on an entertaining show in its final home game of the season, but it wasn't quite enough against UNC Greensboro.
Connor Kern knocked down a school-record 10 3-pointers and scored a career-best 32 points for The Citadel, which led by 16 in the second half. But the Spartans rallied for a 100-96 victory to clinch the No. 2 seed in next week's Southern Conference tournament.
UNCG, No. 61 in the NCAA NET ranking and No. 35 in college basketball according to the RPI, is 25-5 overall and 14-3 in the SoCon. The Citadel fell to 12-16 and 4-13, and will be relegated to the play-in round of the SoCon tournament.
Seniors Matt Frierson and Zane Najdawi, along with graduate-student Lew Stallworth, played in their final games at McAlister. Stallworth had 20 points and 12 assists, Frierson went for 17 points and Najdawi had 13 points and five rebounds.
Francis Alonso, Isaiah Miller and Kyrin Galloway scored 18 points each for UNCG.
Kern made his first seven 3-pointers — more than he had in the previous six games combined — and scored 23 points in the first half as The Citadel took a 50-49 lead at the break.
The Bulldogs hit 13 of 19 from deep in the opening half, including two each from Hayden Brown and Matt Frierson.
The Citadel closes the regular season on Saturday at VMI.