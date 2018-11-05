The Citadel at No. 22 Clemson
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Littlejohn Coliseum
TV: ACC Network Extra (Online)
Radio: 98.5 FM ; 102.1 FM; 92.1 FM; 1450 AM
Notable: Clemson capped off its exhibition schedule with a 2-0 record, beating UNC-Wilmington and Barton College ahead of the season opener ... The Tigers may or may not have starting center Elijah Thomas, an All-ACC defender, as he continues to work through an ankle injury ... Clemson is ranked for the first time to open a season since the 2009-10 season ... The Citadel defeated North Greenville 141-88 in its exhibition game ... Coach Duggar Baucom begins his fourth season with three seniors, including all-SoCon forward Zane Najdawi, and two grad-student transfers, including PG Lew Stallworth.
Presbyterian at College of Charleston
When: 7 p.m.
Where: TD Arena
Radio: 910-AM; 94.7 FM
Notable: College of Charleston point guard Marquise Pointer will miss Tuesday’s game with an elbow injury ... Junior forward Jaylen McManus, who missed the Cougars exhibition game against Benedict with an injured foot, is expected to be able to play … Presbyterian leads the all-time series with the Cougars, 62-39 ... The last time the two teams met was in 1996 when College of Charleston defeated Presbyterian, 62-56.
USC Upstate at South Carolina
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Colonial Life Arena, Columbia
TV: SEC Network Plus
Radio: 98.9 FM
Notable: USC Upstate coach Dave Dickerson, in his first year at the school, turned down chances to be a USC assistant coach while he was at Ohio State.
Columbia International at Charleston Southern
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: CSU Fieldhouse
Notable: CSU defeated CIU, 98-58, last season … Junior guard Christian Keeling was a first-team preseason all-conference selection and is CSU’s leading returning scorer at 17.3 points per game.