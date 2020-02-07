Citadel Notes: Pack the Mac, Meet the Bulldogs, book signings on tap

It was a Pack the Mac game five years ago that helped bring The Citadel and basketball coach Duggar Baucom together.

Now, Baucom and his injury-plagued Bulldogs are hoping another Pack the Mac game can help The Citadel snap an 11-game losing streak and gain their first Southern Conference game of the season.

The Citadel (6-16, 0-11) hosts VMI (6-18, 1-10) at 1 p.m. Saturday in a Pack the Mac promotion. The entire Corps of Cadets will be in attendance for the game, which also serves as Military Appreciation Day. Tickets are $5 for active duty members of the Armed Forces. The Citadel also will recognize National Girls and Women in Sports Day at the game.

During the 2014-15 season, Baucom was the head coach at VMI when he coached the Keydets to an 84-69 win over the Bulldogs before 4,428 fans at a Pack the Mac game on Feb. 15, 2015. He was hired at The Citadel about six weeks later.

“When you lose 11 in a row, you’ll take help from anybody,” Baucom said after an 88-68 loss at UNC Greensboro on Wednesday. “I hope people come out and see these guys who are fighting their brains out.”

Meet the Bulldogs

Citadel baseball is set to hold its Meet the Bulldogs event at noon Sunday at Riley Park.

Following a scrimmage, fans can meet coach Tony Skole and the 2020 Bulldogs for autographs. Hot dogs and soft drinks will be available.

The Citadel, 12-43 overall and 5-19 in the Southern Conference last season, are picked to finish ninth in the league this season. Wofford was picked to finish first by league coaches, and Samford by the media.

Book signings

Former Citadel basketball coach Les Robinson, Citadel graduate Tom McQueeney and former Citadel associate athletic director Andy Solomon will be at Saturday's basketball game to sign their recent books.

Robinson and McQueeney will sign copies of their book "Around in Circles," McQueeney's biography of Robinson, the only individual in NCAA history to serve as basketball coach and athletic director at three different Division I schools (The Citadel, ETSU and N.C. State).

Solomon, who recently retired after 43 years in sports administration and 27 years at The Citadel, has written a second book called “The First 100,000 Games Were Fun But the People I Met Along the Way Were Funner.”