SPARTANBURG — Big Citadel football news was made off the field on Saturday.
Campbell University announced a home-and-home series with The Citadel for games in 2022 and 2023.
The Camels, members of the Big South, will play host to The Citadel on Sept. 22, 2022, according to Campbell's release. The Camels will come to Charleston on Sept. 9, 2023.
Noah's arc
Citadel linebacker Noah Dawkins, from nearby Byrnes High School, was a Bulldogs hero in the 28-21 loss to Wofford, picking off two passes that led to his team's first two scores. His first pick set up Lorenzo Ward's 10-yard TD, and Dawkins took the second one back 47 yards for a TD.
They were the first two interceptions of his career, high school and college.
"It's bittersweet coming home," said Dawkins, a senior from Lyman. "I don't get to come home much. But I got to see my family, and being able to perform at a high level in front of them is a very great opportunity."
Not the outcome that we wanted but this team will never stop fighting. One loss won’t determine our season. Love these guys ✊🏼— Russell Hubbs (@rhubbs123) September 2, 2018
First freshmen
The Citadel started three true freshmen. Destin Mack got the start at bandit for the injured Sean-Thomas Faulkner, and Chris Beverly started at safety. Freshman Matt Campbell was impressive in his first start at punter, averaging 39.1 yards on eight punts.
Other true freshmen who saw the field were defensive lineman Mason Kinsey and fullback Clay Harris.
Delaney to Jags' practice squad?
Former Citadel standout Dee Delaney was waived by the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday, but rumor has it that he has a good shot at being named to the NFL team's practice squad when it's announced Sunday.
Delaney, from Whale Branch High School, was an FCS All-American at The Citadel before transferring as a graduate student to Miami for his fifth season. He made an interception in Jacksonville's final preseason game.
The Aron Spann fan club is as large as advertised. Very impressive.— Sandlapper Spike (@SandlapperSpike) September 1, 2018
Fan club
Citadel safety Aron Spann III, who played at nearby Dorman High School, had about 200 friends and family in the stands at Wofford's Gibbs Stadium ... In addition, about 11 buses brought some 600 Citadel knobs to Spartanburg for the game ... Mascots Boo and General also made the trip ... Game captains were QB Jordan Black, OL Tyler Davis, DB Aron Spann III and DL Ken Allen.
Injury bug
Citadel right guard Jonathan Cole (leg) and bandit end Sean-Thomas Faulkner (arm) missed Saturday's game with injuries. To cover for Cole, All-American center Tyler Davis switched to guard, with backup center Haden Haas getting the start.