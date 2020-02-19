Citadel is 0-15 in SoCon for first time after loss to Chattanooga

The Citadel has been playing basketball since 1900, and competing in the Southern Conference since 1936.
And the Bulldogs have done a lot of losing in that time, with about 1,368 defeats (records are incomplete) in program history, and only nine winning seasons in the last 50 years. The Bulldogs have never won a SoCon title or appeared in the NCAA Tournament, and have won 20 games in a season only twice.
But in all that time, The Citadel had never been 0-15 in the SoCon — until Wednesday night's 91-68 loss to Chattanooga at McAlister Field House.
The loss extended the Bulldogs' losing skid to 15 straight, and made them 0-15 in league play for the first time. At 6-20, The Citadel also is assured of its 10th 20-loss season since 1970.
The Mocs (17-11, 8-7) got 27 points from Vanderbilt transfer Matt Ryan and 20 from Arizona State transfer Ramon Vila to complete a season sweep of the Bulldogs. Freshmen Brady Spence and Rudy Fitzgibbons led the Bulldogs with 16 and 14 points, respectively.
The Citadel's 9-0 run to start the second half cut the Mocs' lead to 40-37, but Chattanooga outscored the Bulldogs by 51-21 the rest of the way.
In the first half, The Citadel was not able to shoot well enough from 3-point range (5-17) to make up for an unsightly 11 turnovers and the Mocs' decided advantage inside. Vila scored 12 points and Ryan added 11 as Chattanooga outscored the Bulldogs by 22-12 in the paint for a 40-28 lead at the break.
The Citadel is at Western Carolina on Saturday before a Senior Day game against Mercer on Feb. 26 at McAlister. The regular season closes on Feb. 29 at Furman.