The Citadel has hired former Navy assistant Tony Grantham as the Bulldogs' new defensive coordinator, football coach Brent Thompson announced Tuesday.

Thompson also has hired Turner West, son of former Clemson coach Tommy West, as the team's new special teams and recruiting coordinator.

Grantham was the outside linebackers coach at Navy last season, the third of his three stints at the U.S. Naval Academy. He was also the Midshipmen's outside linebackers coach from 2008-13, and coached the defensive line and linebackers from 2003-06.

Grantham replaces Blake Harrell, who left The Citadel after five seasons to become defensive coordinator at Kennesaw State.

Grantham is a 2000 graduate of Radford who also has worked as a graduate assistant at LSU under Nick Saban; at Eastern Illinois; at Louisville for three seasons alongside his brother, Todd Grantham, currently the defensive coordinator at Florida; and at Western Illinois, where he was defensive coordinator in 2017.

At Western Illinois, Tony Grantham helped the Leathernecks to an 8-4 record and FCS playoff berth. His defense was ranked 22nd in FCS in run defense, sixth in interceptions, 13th in takeaways, 23rd in sacks and 13th in tackles for loss.

Turner West comes to The Citadel from Austin Peay, where he was linebackers coach for one season. He spent four years as a defensive assistant with the NFL's Dallas Cowboys, and before that worked at Middle Tennessee, UAB and Samford.

West played wide receiver at Memphis from 2006-10 for his father, Tommy West, who was Clemson's head coach from 1993-98.

Notes

• The Citadel also is seeking to hire a major gifts officer for athletics in The Citadel Foundation, and a director of annual giving for athletics for the Brigadier Foundation.

• The Citadel had 21 athletes named to the Southern Conference academic all-conference squad for the fall, including nine football players, five from women's soccer, five from volleyball and two from cross country.

The football players were Aaron Brawley, Sean-Thomas Faulkner, Jacob Godek, Patrick Keefe, Brandon Rainey, Gage Russell, Dante Smith, Raleigh Webb and Denzel Wright.

To make academic all-SoCon, students needed at least a 3.3 GPA; to compete in at least half of their teams' competitions; and to have completed at least three semesters at their schools.