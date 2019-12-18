A knee injury kept Graeson Underwood from playing football during his senior season at Dutch Fork High School.

But Underwood did enough during his sophomore and junior seasons at the state's premier high school program to convince Citadel coaches that he could play for the Bulldogs.

Underwood, a backup to Dutch Fork star quarterback Ty Olenchuk for much of his career, was one of nine players to sign letters of intent with The Citadel on Wednesday as the December signing period for college football opened.

The class signed by Citadel coach Brent Thompson also includes Travelers Rest star Wilson Hendricks among a pair of versatile defensive backs; a pair of offensive linemen; two defensive players; and a kicker and a punter. Thompson said the Bulldogs will likely sign six or seven more players in February.

Underwood, 6-0 and 225 pounds, was slated to play running back and tight end as well as backup QB for Dutch Fork last season before tearing an ACL in his knee during a summer camp.

"Graeson was not only my backup quarterback, he was competing for the first-team running back," Dutch Fork coach Tom Knotts told the Lexington Chronicle before the 2019 season. "He was a backup tight end and he was one of the few outstanding vocal leaders that we had. So, we're going to miss Graeson. We're going to miss a lot of the seniors from last year, but losing Graeson Underwood is a tremendous blow to our football team."

Dutch Fork went 15-0 in Class AAAAA and won a fourth straight state title with Olenchuk, a Clemson baseball commitment, at quarterback.

Underwood got plenty of playing time as a sophomore and junior when Dutch Fork opened up big leads, and for his career passed for 1,295 yards and 11 touchdowns while rushing for 775 yards and 12 scores.

"It kind of scared me when I injured my knee," Underwood said. "I was thinking I might not get a chance to be looked at. But The Citadel still had me on their radar and still wanted me, and that sold me. Coach Thompson says they want me at quarterback."

Underwood said he had knee surgery about 6½ months ago and should be at 100 percent by next spring.

"I'll be full throttle by the time the freshmen report next summer," he said.

Thompson said Underwood's knee injury was not a major concern.

"He's not the first guy we've had like that," the coach said. "Graeson is a running quarterback with a really good arm. He really fits our style and could also play (fullback). He's a hard worker and a Dutch Fork guy who knows what it's like to be part of a good program."

One of the most productive players in the class is Wilson Hendricks (6-1, 200), who signed with the Bulldogs as a defensive back, but also played quarterback at Travelers Rest High School. He set single-game, season and career records for rushing and passing yards, completions and touchdowns. Hendricks was offered by Furman and took a recruiting visit to Harvard.

Hendricks helped the Devildogs to an 8-3 record last season, the school's best in 50 years, and finished his career with 212 tackles, nine interceptions, nine forced fumbles, 17 tackles for loss and 36 pass break-ups. He also had 5,028 yards of total offense in his career with 65 touchdowns.

"He played a lot more safety his junior year, and play quarterback all of last season," Thompson said. "He's going to play safety for us, but he definitely is a guy who could play quarterback for us. He plays quarterback like he does safety, coming downhill and hits you pretty good."

Defensive back Anthony Bowen (6-2, 170) posted 42 tackles and six interceptions for a 10-3 team at Oak Grove High in Winston-Salem, N.C. He also was a special-teams standout, averaging 26.3 yards on kickoff returns and 16.3 yards on punt returns, and reportedly is the first player from his high school to receive a Division I scholarship offer.

Up front, the Bulldogs signed lineman Ethan Goyette (6-3, 235) from Stafford, Va., and Cameron Moewe (6-4, 250) of Jacksonville, Fla. Moewe allowed just one sack in his final two seasons as a starter, and was named the team's defensive player of the year as a freshman.

"We are on the market for tackles this year, and we think both of them are really good fits," Thompson said. "They are both athletic guys, and Goyette will probably start out as a tight end/extra tackle kind of guy."

On defense, lineman Carson Hatchett (6-3, 260) made 78 tackles, including 12 for loss and 2½ sacks, for a 13-1 team at Blountstown (Fla.) High School, where he was president of the student government association. Andrew Lewis (6-5, 195) played defensive line and tight end for Ponte Vedra (Fla.) High, and projects as an outside linebacker for The Citadel.

"Carson played on both sides of the ball for his high school team, close to 100 snaps a game," Thompson said. "He could play on offense or defense for us. With Andrew, we needed a little bit of height on defense and we think we can put some weight on him. He's big and athletic."

Kicker Colby Kintner (6-2, 210) of Orlando, Fla., was 13 of 17 on field goals with a long make of 49 yards during his junior and senior seasons at Olympia High, and also made 39 of 44 extra points. Punter Ben Steele (5-8, 155) was named the special teams player of the year as a junior and senior at Heritage High in Wake Forest, N.C.

"We had them both at camp, and the ball really pops off Colby's foot," Thompson said. "They are both dual guys so it will be a good competition between them."

The Citadel signees

Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown (High school)

Anthony Bowen DB 6-2 170 Winston-Salem, N.C. (Oak Grove)

Ethan Goyette OL 6-3 235 Stafford, Va. (Mountain View)

Carson Hatchett DL 6-3 260 Blountstown (Fla.) HS

Wilson Hendricks DB 6-1 200 Travelers Rest HS

Colby Kintner PK 6-2 208 Anderson (Olympia HS in Orlando)

Andrew Lewis LB 6-5 195 Ponte Vedra (Fla.) HS

Cameron Moewe OL 6-5 250 Jacksonville, Fla. (Bishop Kenny)

Ben Steele P 5-8 155 Wake Forest, N.C. (Heritage)

Graeson Underwood QB 6-0 225 Irmo (Dutch Fork)

