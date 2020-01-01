The new year got off to a painful start for Citadel basketball Wednesday.
The Citadel led for more than 28 minutes in a New Year's Day game at Samford, building a 16-point lead in the first half, a 13-point lead in the second half and a nine-point margin with just 2:24 to play.
Somehow, The Citadel lost.
Freshman Logan Padgett, son of Samford coach Scott Padgett, made a free throw with three seconds left, and Samford scored the final 10 points of the game for a 69-68 win at the Hanna Center in Birmingham, Ala.
"We gave this one away," said Citadel coach Duggar Baucom, whose team slipped to 6-7 overall and 0-2 in the Southern Conference. "Our effort was incredible. Our execution, not so much."
Guard Josh Sharkey scored 27 points to lead Samford (7-8, 1-0), which led for only 7:53 of game time. Robert Allen added 16 points and 12 rebounds.
Kaiden Rice scored 17 points to lead The Citadel, hitting 4 of 10 from 3-point range. Rudy Fitzgibbons added 12, Eddie Davis 11 and Kaelon Harris 10.
The Citadel's leading scorer, junior Hayden Brown, played only three minutes after apparently re-injuring the hamstring that kept him out of seven of the previous eight games.
The Citadel led by nine at 68-59 on a Rice trey with 2:24 left, but those were the final points the team would score. Point guard Tyson Batiste fouled out with 3:32 left, joining fellow point guard Fitzgibbons, who also had five fouls, on the bench.
"We played without a point guard the last four minutes of so," Baucom said on his post-game radio show. "Somehow, we ended up with 10 fouls on our two point guards, and it's hard to win like that."
The Citadel's lead was down to 68-66 when Rice, driving to the basket, had his shot blocked by Allen. Rice was whistled for a technical foul after the play, and Sharkey made two free throws with 42 seconds left to tie the game.
"It's our ball with 40 seconds left, up two, and we have a player say something to the official," Baucom said.
Alex Reed was called for a charge on The Citadel's next possession to give Samford a chance for the final shot. Samford missed, but Logan Padgett got the rebound and was fouled by Reed on the follow shot. He made one of two free throws for a 69-68 lead, and Davis' 3-point shot at the buzzer was off line.
"We did everything possible to let them back in the game," Baucom said. "I'm proud of their effort. It's just disappointing that we didn't do what we were supposed to do when we were supposed to do it."
Former Citadel player Preston Parks, the SoCon freshman of the year in 2016-17, is on the Samford roster but did not play. He is sitting out this season after transferring to Samford from Tennessee-Martin for his third school in three seasons.
The Citadel returns home at 1 p.m. Saturday against Western Carolina.