Citadel freshmen provide hope even as Bulldogs hit 0-15 in SoCon

Brady Spence played on one good leg, and Rudy Fitzgibbons played with a heavy heart.

The pair of Citadel freshmen couldn't stop a losing streak that's reached 15 games. But in a season that could easily slide into despair, they gave Bulldogs coach Duggar Baucom a reason to hold on to his sanity after a 91-68 loss to Chattanooga on Wednesday night at McAlister Field House.

Spence, a 6-9 center playing on a knee that will require surgery as soon as the season ends, scored 16 points. Fitzgibbons, a 6-0, 145-pound point guard, added 14 points off the bench on a day when he received sad news about a close family friend.

It wasn't enough to keep The Citadel from sliding to 6-20 overall and 0-15 in the SoCon, the first time in program history that the Bulldogs have been 0-15 in league play. And it wasn't nearly enough against a veteran Chattanooga squad (17-11, 8-7) that got 47 points and 16 rebounds from a pair of high-major transfers in 6-7 Matt Ryan (Vanderbilt) and 6-9 Ramon Vila (Arizona State).

But it was enough to provide a glimpse of hope for the future amid the frustrations of an injury-riddled season.

"This season has been about trials and tribulations," said Baucom, who has lost three players to injury, had a fourth leave the team and benched a fifth for disciplinary reasons against Chattanooga. "But it's taught me a lot about perseverance. You look at what Brady did playing on one leg and having the heart to do that. And then Rudy playing with a heavy heart, the effort he showed and the way he played defense. They really showed a lot of guts."

The Bulldogs have not won a basketball game since last Dec. 19, their 15-game skid the team's longest since a 17-game slide in 2013-14. That's not fun for anybody, but Spence said the team has found a way to stay together.

"The season has not gone how we wanted, and we have injuries left and right," said Spence, who injured his knee at Mercer on Feb. 1 and missed the next three games. "But when you are surrounded by people like our coaching staff, who stay so positive, and my teammates, they keep me going.

"Even though this is all happening and we go out and lose, I know the next day we are going to go out and practice hard."

Spence made 6 of 9 shots and grabbed four rebounds in 20 minutes, while Fitzgibbons played a season-high 30 minutes and hit 2 of 7 from 3-point range. Point guard Tyson Batiste fought his way through bumps and bruises for nine points, seven assists and six rebounds, and Kaiden Rice added 10 points.

"It's the guys in the locker room, things you don't see on the court," Fitzgibbons said. "This place has bonded us together, and we've become a family. Nobody really sees the work we put in, and our team is not healthy, so we're not at our full potential. I think our freshman class is special, and if we can get healthy the future will be bright."

The future might be now for a Chattanooga team that's built around a big three that is probably the equal of any trio in the league. Ryan, who played at Notre Dame and Vanderbilt, hit 7 of 12 from 3-point range and added nine rebounds to his 27 points. Vila, who was at Arizona State when The Citadel played there four years ago, was 10 of 15 from the floor for 20 points and seven rebounds as the Mocs dominated the paint by 52-34.

Add in redshirt junior guard David Jean-Baptiste, who scored 16 points with six assists, and the Mocs should be a tough out in the SoCon Tournament.

"They are so hard to guard with that much size and Jean-Baptiste, who can break anybody down," Baucom said. "They could win the tournament with those three."

Down by 12 at the half, The Citadel used a 9-0 run to cut the Mocs' lead to 40-37 early in the second half. But 6-9 junior Stefan Kenic, another transfer from Cleveland State, got a steal and a bucket, Ryan swished a trey and Jean-Baptiste drove the lane, and just like the lead was back to 10.

Chattanooga stretched the lead to 28 in the final minutes.

The Citadel is at Western Carolina on Saturday before its final home game against Mercer on Feb. 26.