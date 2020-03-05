Citadel freshman Fletcher Abee offers hope in a trying basketball season

The backyard court at Fletcher Abee's boyhood home had it all — a gym-like rubber flooring, a basketball goal complete with glass backboard and lights to accommodate late-night shooting sessions.

It did not, however, have a 3-point line.

"I would have to back up until I was off the court shooting from the grass as I got older," Abee said. "I had to back up towards the house to shoot 3-pointers, and I eventually outgrew it.

"We probably couldn't afford the court at the time. But my dad really wanted me to have a place to shoot all the time, and that's where I grew up shooting a lot."

Keith Abee's investment paid off.

His son, now a 6-2 guard at The Citadel, was a consensus pick this week for the Southern Conference all-freshman team. And as the Bulldogs head to the SoCon Tournament to play Wofford in the first round on Friday, Fletcher Abee has been a ray of hope in a long and trying season for Citadel basketball.

Abee is one of only two Bulldogs to start all 29 games this season, along with point guard Tyson Batiste. Abee averaged 12 points, shot a team-best 37.6 percent from 3-point range and played a team-high 32.3 minutes per game even as The Citadel (6-22, 0-18) suffered through a school-record 18-game losing streak.

"It wasn't just his offense, either," said coach Duggar Baucom. "Fletcher is our best position defender; he always draws the toughest guy's assignment. He's smart, knows how to get through screens and get skinny and all that stuff. For a freshman, he's very ahead of the game."

Abee grew up in Morganton, N.C., and was an all-state player at Freedom High School for coach Casey Rogers, another Morganton kid who himself was a SoCon freshman of the year at Western Carolina.

Former Catamounts coach Larry Hunter offered Abee a scholarship when he was a sophomore, and Abee would have been playing college ball just 100 miles from home. But after Hunter retired in March 2018, Abee never heard from the new Western Carolina coaching staff.

"That was a big disappointment," he said. "But I wouldn't change anything. All it did was motivate me at the time, and I'm very grateful for where I am now."

Abee played on some good teams at Freedom High School, where he set the school records for career points and 3-pointers and led the squad to the state semifinals as a sophomore.

But his freshman year at The Citadel has been a different story, as injuries and roster attrition beset the Bulldogs, with six players who would have been regulars missing a combined 95 games. The Citadel was at full health and strength for only the first three games of the season.

"It's been extremely difficult," Abee said. "We were talking about this the other day; I think I lost more games this season than I did my whole high school career. That's been something that's been hard to adjust to, and this freshman class has talked a lot about not getting used to it.

"We hate losing, whether at the beginning of the year or last week. Nothing has changed about the way we feel about losing, and I hope the whole team feels like that. I think that is what can elevate us, that hatred of losing."

Abee announced himself as a good player early in the season, hitting five 3-pointers and scoring 17 points in a loss to UNC Asheville in his college debut. It wasn't long until he was a marked man on opponents' scouting reports, but he still managed 17 games in double-figures, including a season-best 28 points in front of the home folks at Western Carolina.

"He handled it beautifully," Baucom said. "He had some games where shots didn't go in, but he kept working. He's such a competitor, and that's one of the greatest things about him. He hates to lose as much as anybody on our team."

The Bulldogs have one more chance to snap that 18-game skid as they face Wofford (16-15, 8-10) in the first round of the SoCon Tournament at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Asheville. The Terriers are the defending champs, but have lost seven straight.

"Our guys are excited about the tournament," Baucom said. "Our practices this week have been awesome and the guys have been locked in. For a team that's lost 18 in a row, that's not always the case."